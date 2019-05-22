Youth group looking to throw shade on Moncton

A Moncton youth group is looking to cast more shade on the city by giving away tree saplings in an effort to grow the urban forest.

Krysta Cowling, spokesperson for Youth Voices, said the idea for the program came from conversations with city residents.

It seems that regardless of the original starting point of these conversations, they would eventually turn to the subject of trees.

"We'd end up talking about our need for more trees in the cities," said Cowling.

The group, which focuses on civic engagement and increasing youth voices in city politics, is giving away about 1,000 trees.

The only thing that's required is that the person receiving a tree live in Moncton.

There are multiple species of trees to choose from, including hemlock, red oak, sugar maple and witch hazel.

To ensure physical distancing, the trees are picked up by appointment.

Small package

The trees are still saplings, the tallest being about 60 centimetres, so transport shouldn't be an issue.

"Very easy for transport," said Cowling.

"I'm going to try and pick one up on my bike later. So very, very easy to to get around"

The group has also tried to reach as many people as possible by offering options for people who live in apartments or don't have yards.

"One of the species of trees that we have is actually kind of like a small tree or a large bush, and it's really well suited to staying in a container," said Cowling.

"So if you have a balcony or something like that, you could actually keep the tree outside on your balcony, even if you don't have a yard that you could necessarily plant it in."

The project has already proved to be a hit with Monctonians.

Less than 24 hours after the group started giving away the trees, one-third had already been called for.

Youth Voices expected to run out of trees by the weekend but Cowling said the group is looking at getting more.