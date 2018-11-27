Make apartments, schools sort waste, Moncton councillor says

A Moncton councillor says it's time for apartment buildings and other properties to join the world of mandatory garbage and recycling sorting.

"I think it's unacceptable that there's apartments, schools and whatnot that the pickup is not separated," Coun. Blair Lawrence said Monday at a council committee meeting.

Smaller residential properties in the city are required to sort using a three-bag system that separates waste sent to landfill from organics and recyclable materials.

Lawrence's comments at the meeting followed a presentation by officials from Eco360, the regional landfill, about its operations.

Roland LeBlanc, the director of solid waste for Eco360, says moving to require sorting would likely require a municipal bylaw. (Shane Magee/CBC News)

Roland LeBlanc, the director of solid waste for the Southeast Regional Service Commission, told councillors such a change would likely require a bylaw.

Lawrence wants staff to examine the issue and report back.

He expects the board of the service commission, made up of regional mayors and representatives of unincorporated areas in southeast New Brunswick, to consider the issue next year.

"A lot of the municipalities are looking into it," LeBlanc said later of compulsory sorting.

Eco360 already charges two rates for waste from industrial, commercial and institutional sectors to encourage apartment owners and businesses to sort.

It charges $75 per tonne for waste that arrives with organics or recyclable material pre-sorted. A rate for unsorted waste rises by $10 next year, to $109 per tonne.

A new three-bag garbage sorting program started in October 2016. (CBC)

LeBlanc said Eco360 doesn't have figures showing how many apartments or businesses are participating.

That's because many businesses contract out waste collection to companies that send recyclables, such as paper or cardboard, to a private recycling centre.

"We would love to see more apartments participating, and I think a lot of people living in apartments would love to recycle," LeBlanc said.

LeBlanc said using the different tipping fee was one way to avoid some of the challenges that could come with mandatory sorting. Those challenges include companies with truck fleets and routes not set up for more than one waste stream and buildings without space outside for multiple bins.

3-bag system

The region moved to a three-bag sorting system in the fall of 2016. A green bag is used for compost, a blue bag for recyclables and a clear bag for garbage.

The switch was billed as a way to help increase the landfill's ability to process more material from apartments and businesses without a costly expansion.

LeBlanc told councillors the switch to three bags has resulted in an increase in the diversion rate to about 47 per cent, which means almost half of the waste is diverted from the landfill.