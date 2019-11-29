French government reverses decision to close Moncton consulate

The French government has decided to keep Moncton's French Consulate open, reversing a decision made earlier this year to close the office in 2020 in order to save money.

The announcement was made by France's minister of Europe and foreign affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, during senate discussions on Friday.

Since news of the planned closure broke in October, Société de l'Acadie du Nouveau-Brunswick, politicians and the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton appealed to France to change its mind.

Deputy premier Robert Gauvin, the Progressive Conservative government's only francophone MLA, called the reversal "extraordinary."

The French consulate will stay open after the French government reversed its decision to close its doors in 2020 to save money. (Nicholas Steinbach/Radio-Canada)

It was "everybody working together" that made the difference in keeping the doors of the consulate open, said Gauvin, the MLA for Shippagan-Lameque-Miscou.

"I've never worked on a project where everyone was working in the same direction."

Not only is the consulate an important "port of entry to the millions in people in Europe" via France, Gauving said, but it's also key to realizing the goals set out in New Brunswick's immigration strategy, which would see 7,500 newcomers moving to the province each year.

The consulate in Moncton is the only one in Atlantic Canada.

"It gives a security to the French who arrive to see they have a pied-à-terre here in Acadie," said Gauvin.

Alexandre Cédric Doucet, vice-president of the Acadian society, said it's important to maintain relations with other francophones.

"We showed the Acadian people want to work with the government in France."

He said this close call is a reminder that Acadians can't take the relationship for granted.

The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton said it sent a letter to the French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe and Le Drian on Nov, 22 asking them to reconsider.

Alexandre Cédric Doucet, vice-president of New Brunswick Acadian Society, said politicians, citizens and Acadian groups were successful in lobbying the French government to keep the Moncton consulate open. (Submitted/Alexandre Cedric Doucet)

Johan Schitterer is the general consul of France for Atlantic Canada, which employs four people.

In addition to being available for recent francophone immigrants, the consulate serves as a trade representative between France and Atlantic Canada.

France also has consular officers in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver and northern Quebec. The Moncton consulate serves businesses and recent immigrants in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.