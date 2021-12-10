Retired teacher starting free after-school sports program in Moncton

A retired physical education teacher in Moncton is starting a free sports program for middle school-aged children in the Forest Glen and Sunny Brae catchment areas.

It will begin in January with soccer, said Krista Richard. Games will be played Monday to Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Forest Glen school gym.

The district is waiving the rental fees, she said and Forest Glen is within walking distance for most of the children who attend either school, she said. That was a major consideration.

"Minor sports is out of reach to a lot of kids in my area," said Richard, "just because of the expense or if you don't have transportation."

The new program is aimed at students in Grades 5 to 7, she said, but she's also accepting students in Grades 4 and 8, who have no other place to play.

"I just want them to have the same opportunity as other kids. Every kid has a right to play. It shouldn't depend on your background or your socioeconomic condition. Every child should be able to have fun. That's what childhood should be."

Richard previously ran a similar program for children in Grades 3 and 4 at Forest Glen.

Following her retirement in June, she wanted to do something for youth in the community.

She considers this a new passion project and a way for participants to learn about sportsmanship, being on a team, commitment, setting goals, dealing with disappointment and just having fun.

These are skills that can serve a person throughout their lifetime, she said.

She hopes the young athletes will keep using their sports skills too.

"You don't have to be striving for the NHL or whatever. You can, with a group of friends, play a game, have fun, get some physical activity. It's good for the mental health."

Krista Richard is front and centre with a crowd of students who are keen to play sports. (Community Sports Program/Facebook)

Richard said parents often tell her that once their children reach middle school, there are few opportunities to take part in sports.

"There might be 60 kids who want to play soccer," she said, but only 15 will make the team.

"That left a big chunk of kids."

"They may not have the elite skills, but they just wanted to be on a team, play, be with their friends."

That's why the new program is not meant for kids who are on other teams and looking for extra practice time, she said.

It'll be "competitive," for those who care about the score, she said -- with playoffs and top scorer trophies -- but everyone will get a chance to play.

How often they get to play will depend on how many kids sign up.

If 80 children enrol, for example, she'll make eight teams and each will play once a week.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 52 children registered.

And a number of her former students who are now in high school and taking a leadership program have offered their time to help with coaching, refereeing and scorekeeping.

Richard plans to continue accepting registrations until Dec. 23 and make the schedule over the Christmas holidays.

Registration forms are available at Forest Glen and Sunny Brae schools. Children who attend the local French-language school, École Le Mascaret, are also welcome, she said.

Later this school year, they'll have a floor hockey season.

Next year she hopes to add basketball and volleyball.

She's raising money for equipment.

You can find more information on her Facebook page — Community Sports Program