14.5 kg of meth, guns and steel fortifications seized in raids in Moncton, Fredericton areas

About 14.5 kilograms of suspected crystal methamphetamine and 880 grams of suspected cocaine and crack cocaine were among the items seized during raids in the Moncton and Fredericton areas last week, say RCMP.

Eleven guns and several other weapons, including knives, swords, crossbows, a conductive energy weapon, bear spray were also seized, along with steel door fortifications.

Search warrants were executed at five residences in Moncton, Steeves Mountain and Douglas early on Aug. 28 as part of a joint-forces investigation, Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said in a statement Friday.

Eight people, aged 17 to 49, were arrested and five are facing charges.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with five counts related to firearms and two counts related to drug trafficking. His next scheduled court appearance is in Moncton provincial court on Sept. 17 at 1:30 p.m.

A 25-year-old man from Moncton, a 29-year-old man from Riverview, and a woman and man from Maugerville, aged 20 and 49 respectively, have all been issued promises to appear in Moncton provincial court on Dec. 3, 2019.

Undisclosed quantities of what police believe to be marijuana and prescription pills were also seized, along with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The guns included four prohibited firearms, three restricted firearms and four non-restricted firearms, said Rogers-Marsh.

The three other people who were arrested were questioned and released.

The investigation began in early 2019 and involved members of the Codiac Regional RCMP, the New Brunswick RCMP's West and Southeast Districts, the Fredericton Police Force and the Woodstock Police Force.