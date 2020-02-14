Moncton council OKs rezoning for school, but with conditions for province

Moncton councillors were prepared to halt approval of a large new school after neighbours voiced concerns at a public hearing Monday about privacy, security and drainage.

Council ultimately approved the rezoning of vacant land at 620 McLaughlin Dr. from residential to community with conditions meant to address the concerns. But city staff noted the province has the power to ignore the conditions.

The province plans to build a Francophone South district kindergarten to Grade 8 school for 1,300 students, making it one of the largest schools in the region.

Plans and renderings released show a landscaped buffer preserving existing trees between the school and homes along the north and south of the property. However, a resident presented photos showing the land has been almost entirely clear cut already and remaining trees were on private property.

"We can clearly see that there will not be a buffer area, nor one that has saved pre-existing trees as indicated on the rezoning plan," Jackie Cyr told councillors during a public hearing on the rezoning. Cyr lives on Kelly Road and her backyard abuts the future school.

Jackie Cyr called for fencing to separate the backyards of Kelly Road residents from the new school site. She said remaining trees are largely on private property. (Submitted/Jackie Cyr)

Cyr said the plan for 66 metres of fencing between a service road and small sports field, and homes on Kelly Road was insufficient. She said residents want a fence and more trees along the entire length of the existing backyards to increase privacy and keep students from being able to venture onto private properties.

Kevin Rogers and Ron Allain also voiced concerns around fencing and measures to control water flow from the site to adjacent properties.

Coun. Charles Léger and other councillors said they were in favour of the school, but were prepared to vote against second and third reading of the rezoning bylaw unless the concerns were addressed by the province.

Bill Budd, the city’s director of urban planning, said the province’s intention was to integrate the school into the surrounding neighbourhood. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Coun. Blair Lawrence said as a former educator, he wouldn't want to "create a Fort Knox" by fencing in the entire site, but there was a need to respect the sanctity of the neighbourhood.

Bill Budd, the city's director of urban planning, said the province's intention was to integrate the school into the surrounding neighbourhood.

Budd noted that provincial staff told the city it was "not prepared to do any more fencing."

After almost two hours of input from the public and discussion by council, Budd suggested adding a requirement for fencing abutting residential properties where there's insufficient vegetation or fencing to ensure privacy.

Jackie Cyr provided photos showing proposed landscaped buffers that preserve existing trees have already been largely clear cut. (Submitted/Jackie Cyr)

Budd also suggested the city work with the province on an "enhanced" tree planting program for a landscaped buffer.

He said he's satisfied drainage will be addressed in detailed designs, which are completed when issuing a building permit, a later stage of the city's approval process.

Léger called Budd's suggested conditions a "good compromise" and councillors voted unanimously to rezone the property with Budd's suggested conditions.

Lawrence said that if the province ignores the city's conditions, then residents can go after their MLAs.

CBC News has contacted the province for comment, but has yet to receive a response.

The school will be constructed on 30 acres of vacant land off McLaughlin Drive. (Google Maps)

There are several other conditions placed on the project.

Those include a new traffic light at the intersection of Hennessey Road and McLaughlin, a new crosswalk at Xavier Avenue and a new northbound left turn lane off McLaughlin Drive into the school site. The changes are based on the recommendations of a traffic study.

The city is covering half the cost of the new traffic light and crosswalk, and the province will cover the cost of the lane on McLaughlin.

As well, a 10 metre wide easement through the school site will be given to the city for a future trail.

Construction is expected to start this spring, with the school open by fall 2022.