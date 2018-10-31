Delays forming government means people could go hungry, food depot says

New Brunswick food banks could have less food for hungry people because of the slow process of forming a new provincial government.

Moncton's Food Depot applied earlier this year for funding to expand its provincial warehouse to provide space for food shipments and to create an area for sorting food for different districts across the province.

But the depot learned last week that the Regional Development Corporation can't do anything until a new government is in place, said Dale Hicks, president of the Moncton charity.

The depot has outgrown the building in the Caledonia Industrial Park and has already brought in two trailers for storing food.

"When you want to get to a certain product that's down the aisle, you've got to move 10 or 15 piles of cookies and crackers to get to the soup or the produce," Hicks said Wednesday.

"It's a very inefficient way to work."

But frustrated with the slow response from the province, Hicks said the application for funding has now been withdrawn and the project shelved until at least next spring.

Because of the close election results more than a month ago, it's possible the government of Premier Brian Gallant will fall Friday when the legislature votes on the throne speech. If that happens, the Progressive Conservatives under Blaine Higgs could be asked to try to govern.

Counting on government and donations

Food Depot president Dale Hicks says the charity will revisit the expansion project next spring. (CBC)

In the spring, Hicks said, he was promised $154,000 from the Regional Development Corporation to put toward the expansion project, which is expected to cost more than $500,000. But there's no federal program to match the funds, he said.

He went back to the province in August asking for $231,000 and saying the depot would split the rest of the cost through donations and other funding.

After a meeting earlier this month, Hicks was hoping for an answer from the province by Oct. 30, his "drop-dead date in terms of going ahead with this."

"We sent out a message yesterday saying, 'I guess this isn't going to happen.'"

Hicks said putting up the building during the winter is not an option.

The Food Depot will revisit the project next spring.

'Nobody's listening'

"When I see them in the paper and they're like, 'We're listening, we're listening to New Brunswickers,' nobody's listening to this particular situation," Hicks said.

It's been almost two years since the Moncton depot started acting as the central warehouse for New Brunswick's 60 food banks.

The depot receives large loads of certain items, such as crackers, cookies and soup.

Dale Hicks is the president of the Food Depot Alimentaire. 7:10

"It's not like we have this wide variety of food in the warehouse," he said. "We have large quantities of certain products and that depreciates our capacity in the warehouse."

In total, the depot received about 750,000 pounds of food in 2017, or 340,000 kilograms, worth about $1.8 million.

This year, the food freight moving through the depot is on track to more than double, he said, to 1.6 million pounds, or nearly 750,000 kilograms, valued at more than $4 million.

Turning away donations

He said all the food is needed, but only so much of it can be sent out to the food banks at a time. And when the depot runs out of room in December, it will have to turn away food donations.

Hicks said the depot and the New Brunswick Association of Food Banks want to accept food but they can't.

The depot will continue taking shipments until the end of November but after that it will be by "a load-by-load basis."

Despite community fundraisers like Santa Claus parades, which bring in additional food, the lack of funding could mean fewer donations are able to come in at Christmastime, he said, showing his frustration.

"It's a little bit of money at the end of the day," he said.

- With files from Information Morning Moncton, Jennifer Sweet, Colin McPhail