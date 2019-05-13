Moncton has issued dozens of fines under flyer bylaw passed last year

Moncton has issued dozens of fines under a bylaw passed by city council last year that requires bundles of flyers to be left in mailboxes and on doorsteps instead of tossed onto driveways and lawns.

Isabelle LeBlanc, Moncton's director of communications, said approximately 60 fines have been issued against flyer distributors since the bylaw took effect April 1, 2020.

The fines ranged from the minimum of $140 up to $560, LeBlanc said. The bylaw allows the fine amount to increase if there are repeated violations, with a maximum fine of $2,100.

The city won't say which company or companies were fined or if those fines have been paid.

The bylaw was prompted by complaints about flyers tossed seemingly at random on driveways and lawns.

"Quite a few people were concerned," Coun. Shawn Crossman said of the calls and emails he received about delivery of flyers before the bylaw.

Frederic LaForge started a petition that called on Moncton council to pass a bylaw with restrictions on flyer delivery in the city. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

In 2019, Frederic LaForge started a petition calling for city council to pass a bylaw allowing opt-in, rather than opt-out, delivery of weekly flyers distributed by Brunswick News Inc.

"I kept receiving the flyers. I tried to opt out – calls, emails, they kept coming back," LaForge said in the fall of 2019.

Ultimately, an opt-in bylaw with restrictions on where flyers can be placed was introduced and passed in early 2020. Under the bylaw, residents who don't want flyers can post a sign saying so, and it must be obeyed.

The bylaw includes exemptions for paid newspaper deliveries, community association newsletters or newspapers that don't contain flyers, election advertising material and flyers from city councillors, MLAs and MPs.

The bylaw also doesn't apply to apartment buildings with six or more units.

LaForge declined an interview this week, saying he has since moved out of the city.

Crossman said since the bylaw passed, he's heard less about the issue.

"I've literally heard nothing from any constituents," Crossman said.

Staff of Brunswick News Inc., the province's biggest flyer distributor, told Moncton council in October 2019 that the company distributes four million items in Greater Moncton each month.

The company, owned by the Irving family, publishes the province's three English daily newspapers as well as several weekly newspapers.

Mike Power, publisher and head of advertising at Brunswick News, did not respond to an email requesting comment.