Investigation launched after Moncton Flight College plane, Air Canada jet get too close

Nav Canada is carrying out an investigation after a plane from the Moncton Flight College and an Air Canada Airbus travelling between Toronto and Halifax got too close to each other.

Transport Canada's Civil Aviation Daily Occurrence Reporting System says the incident happened on Sept. 20, 2020.

A report published earlier this month says an Airbus A220-300 aircraft was on its way from Toronto to Halifax.

At the same time, the Moncton Flight College was conducting a training flight roughly 18.5 kilometres south of the Stanfield International Airport's control area.

The report says an air traffic controller observed the Diamond DA 20-C1 aircraft but was unable to make contact with it.

The air traffic controller communicated the issue to the crew of the Airbus, who did not have visual contact with the Moncton Flight College plane.

The Airbus crew reported their flight path was changed after the traffic avoidance system alerted them that another flight was near.

The Air Canada flight then landed at the Halifax airport without further incident.

A Transportation Safety Board report says the incident happened while an Air Canada Airbus travelling from Toronto was approaching Halifax. A plane from the Moncton Flight College was 400 feet vertically from the Airbus. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

It was not determined why the Moncton Flight College plane could not make contact with the Halifax control tower.

The training flight continued and the aircraft landed in Moncton.

Dean Campbell, spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, said in this case, there was a "loss of separation" between the two aircraft.

"The controller was aware of both traffic, but was not in communication with the DV20. The controller advised the A220 of the traffic, but they did not have visual contact when they received a TCAS (traffic collision avoidance system) advisory." he said in a written statement.

"The aircraft did not maintain the required 500 feet vertical and 1 nautical mile lateral separation."

Transportation Canada's daily occurrence report says the separation between the aircraft was 400 feet vertically and 0.5 nautical miles laterally.

Campbell said the incident has been termed a Class 5 occurrence, which "has little likelihood of identifying new safety lessons that will advance transportation safety."

Blair Springate, the vice-president of training at the Moncton Flight College, says the incident has been reviewed with the student involved. (MFC Training)

He says the safety board investigation is limited to data gathering, which is recorded for statistical reporting and future analysis.

In a written statement, Blair Springate, vice-president of training at the Moncton Flight College, said the college is aware of the occurrence.

"We have reviewed the event with the student involved for training purposes and reiterated the protocols we have in place to prevent this type of occurrence in the future." Springate wrote.

"As an organization, we also use this type of event as an opportunity to review and evolve our existing procedures, ensuring the safest possible environment for our students."