Moncton Fish Market bar clams recalled for botulism risk

Bar clams sold under the Moncton Fish Market Ltd. brand have been recalled because they could cause botulism.

In a food recall warning, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, said the clams may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum, a bacteria that may not cause a bad smell or taste but could cause paralysis and other nerve problems if consumed.

The warning said if people think they've became sick from consuming a recalled product, they should call a doctor.

Moncton Fish Market Ltd. sold the clams in jars unrefrigerated. (Submitted by Government of Canada)

People are asked to check their homes for the recalled product, which the Moncton Fish Market sold in jars unrefrigerated, and throw it out or return it to the market.

"Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," the warning says.

"Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking, including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness," the warning said.

"Symptoms of food-borne botulism in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis."

It doesn't cause fever, and in severe cases, it can be fatal, the agency said.