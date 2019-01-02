Firefighters say this kit helps them help you in an emergency

Emergency responders are trained to help people in difficult situations.

But next to fires and car crashes, another major challenge they face can be a simple lack of information.

"There's times when we'll respond — somebody may have a stroke, a heart attack, an allergic reaction — they have difficulty communicating," said Steve Richardson, a fire prevention officer with the Moncton Fire Department.

That can make it hard to know the best course of first aid and can slow the time it takes to get effective treatment.

Richardson is part of a group of firefighters in the Greater Moncton area that has started a fundraising campaign to address the issue.

Packets with magnets

The group is selling fill-in information packets called File of Life.

"There's a small vinyl packet with a magnet on it," Richardson said. "You stick it on the front of your fridge. And inside there's a little card. You can fill out various medical information."

That includes medical history, prescriptions, allergies and emergency contacts.

Some firefighters in Moncton are selling File of Life kits that can be kept on your refrigerator in a magnetic packet for easy access by first responders in the event of an emergency. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

"We can briefly scan it, see what their medical history is. It really makes our job easier. … It makes the quality of care better for the person who has this File of Life. It makes them safer. So it's a very valuable asset."

The cards are being sold for $7 at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 681 Mountain Rd. They are also available by calling 506-382-2111 or emailing: medicalfol911@gmail.com

Richardson said the firefighters have had good co-operation from the pharmacy.

"A lot of people take a lot of different medications for a variety of things," he said. "The dosage, that's very important, because if you can't communicate or if you're having some sort of serious medical episode, it helps us on the scene as well as the medics. Plus, when you get to the emergency department, it can speed things up."

The packet can also be a handy way to take all your prescription information with you to medical appointments, he added, suggesting the file be reviewed at least every six months and updated, if necessary.

Richardson said he's trying to get the word out to seniors, especially, and is distributing posters and approaching various buildings and services used by seniors.

"We have a lot of seniors that live independently, which is great, but some of them, unfortunately, may be living independently a little bit too long or have some sort of medical emergency where it's difficult for them to communicate or find their information."

Richardson said younger people who live alone may also be interested.

Useful to anyone

"It's nice for anybody that's got a medical situation, but there's a lot of people living home alone for a variety of reasons. They don't necessarily have to be a senior. ... Anybody who's interested in it, give it to a family member, a loved one. It doesn't have to be here, it can be anywhere. But we're targeting the greater Moncton area."

He said the contact information can prove very useful to a patient who lives far away from family members.

"I've been on calls where people have no relatives in North America," Richardson said. "You know, they're elderly, their family lives in Europe, they live in South America — it's rare — or a lot of people are in Ontario, they're out West for work, that kind of thing. So we need to have somebody to get a hold of. They could be in an apartment building, not there long, don't know their neighbours. So this will help us."

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the same charities that benefit from the fire department's annual calendar sales.

This year they include the Atlantic Burn Camp in Cape Breton, N.S., Christmas Daddies, Crossroads for Women, Nazareth House and the Salvation Army.

Help for winter shelters

A dollar from every File of Life will also go to help offset some of the costs of running the city's emergency out-of-the-cold shelters, Richardson said.

The Moncton group got the idea for the program from a committee member who visited an acquaintance in Florida and saw one on the fridge. A similar program, called Vial for Life, is offered in some other New Brunswick communities, including Saint John and Plaster Rock.

Vile for Life uses a medicine bottle type of container that can be stored in the fridge and comes with decals for the fridge and the front door or window.

A spokesperson for Ambulance New Brunswick said it's very supportive of either program.