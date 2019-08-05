Woman burned escaping early-morning blaze in Moncton

An early-morning fire has displaced eight people from a Moncton apartment building, according to the Canadian Red Cross.

One woman received minor burns while escaping the two-storey structure on Pine Street around 6:30 a.m. Monday, said spokesperson Dan Bedell.

"This family lived on the lower level and the fire was above them and debris was actually falling down as they were leaving the building," Bedell said after speaking with Red Cross volunteers at the scene.

"The woman did receive a minor burn to her back."

The building sustained extensive damage, he said.

Eight people were displaced after an apartment building in Moncton went up in flames Monday morning. (Shauna Brawn/Submitted)

The Red Cross has assisted a woman, man and three children from one unit with emergency lodging, food, clothing purchases and other basics. The other tenants weren't home or had left the scene before disaster volunteers arrived.

Bedell said they will be offered similar services, if required.