Police seek 'person of interest' after Moncton arson

Police say they are looking for a man seen fleeing the Pine Street area just before a suspicious fire began early Monday morning in downtown Moncton.

Moncton's fire department has concluded the fire was intentionally set inside the two-storey building after spending two days examining the burnt structure. At least one apartment was occupied at the time of the fire.

"As a result of what we found, investigators deemed the fire to be incendiary in nature," Charles LeBlanc, division chief for fire prevention and investigation with the department, said Tuesday afternoon. He declined to elaborate on the evidence.

LeBlanc said the investigation into the fire has been turned over to police.

Earlier in the day, Codiac Regional RCMP Sgt. Tyson Nelson said police are seeking a suspect. Nelson said a witness described a man fleeing the area around the time the fire began.

A news release Tuesday afternoon said police want to speak with a "person of interest," but it wasn't clear if this was the same person Nelson described as a suspect.

Graffiti could be seen on three sides of the building, though it wasn't immediately clear if it was linked to the fire. (Shane Magee/CBC )

The person of interest was described as a man wearing a green coat in the area at the time of the fire.

Police also asked the public to share any photos or video of the fire, particularly early on, with investigators.

Police were called to the Pine Street apartment building around 6:15 a.m. Monday.

The Canadian Red Cross said eight people were displaced by the fire. It said one woman suffered minor burns on her back while escaping the fire.

The organization provided a woman, man and three children from one unit with emergency lodging, food, clothing purchases and other basics. The other tenants weren't home or had left the scene before disaster volunteers arrived.

A Moncton Fire Department investigator walks along the extensively damaged Pine Street building on Tuesday. (Shane Magee/CBC)

The house had phrases spray-painted on three sides, including "go preach elsewhere," "you will be sorry," and "get out or else." It's not clear how long the graffiti had been there.

"At this moment, it's not the element that makes us think it could be suspicious," Codiac RCMP Sgt. Stéfane Paré-Lemire said Monday.