Residents evacuated after fire at Moncton retirement home; no injuries reported

Firefighters have extinguished a fire that started Saturday afternoon at the Villa Heritage retirement home at 500 Elmwood Dr.

Moncton Fire Chief Conrad Landry confirmed that the fire had been put out and crews were working to evacuate residents and to contain smoke in the building.

"There's smoke that spread a little bit, so we're evacuating the building as a precaution until we have the chance to get rid of the smoke," said Landry.

The fire was restricted to one level.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

A call was made to Moncton Fire at around 3:20 p.m. by the building's alarm system.

