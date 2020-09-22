Moncton to close fire pit loophole, add $10 fee for permits

Moncton is changing its rules for fire pits, adding a $10 permit fee and closing a loophole that allowed fires even if the province imposed a fire ban because of dry conditions.

Moncton fire Chief Conrad Landry said the fire protection bylaw is meant to address a gap in existing rules that's led to residents calling the fire department.

"We want to make sure it's consistent with the province's recommendation on no-burns," Landry told councillors Monday.

"Currently, if the province has a no-burn like today, within the city limits they can still burn."

The Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development issues updates online on whether burning is either allowed, restricted to between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m., or prohibited. When fires are prohibited in the Moncton region, the bylaw would also restrict the use of fire pits.

Permits under the bylaw would be valid for five years and cost $10. There is no fee under the existing bylaw.

The bylaw also gives the city authority to inspect fire pits to ensure they meet the requirements of the bylaw, a power the city didn't have in the existing bylaw.

Councillors gave first reading to the new bylaw Monday. It must pass second and third reading at a future meeting before taking effect.

Delayed implementation

Landry said implementation of the bylaw, and the requirement to pay, would be delayed until January to give people time to comply with the new rules.

"We're getting ready for the next season," Landry said.

Coun. Dave Steeves asked if the city was overreacting.

"It sounds like an administrative nightmare," Steeves said.

Landry told councillors the city's fire department gets three to four calls a day about fire pits, and the bylaw would close gaps in the current rules.

He said the bylaw is meant to also bring the city's rules in line with similar bylaws in Dieppe and Riverview.

The bylaw does not apply to outdoor propane or natural gas fire pits or heaters and allows fire pits within campgrounds.