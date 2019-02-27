Firefighters battle frigid air, frozen hydrant during Moncton apartment fire

Frigid temperatures made a tough night for firefighters in Moncton even tougher.

A fire broke out on the top floor of a three-floor, 18-unit apartment building on Morton Avenue on Tuesday night.

When firefighters arrived they found the nearest hydrant frozen up because of the cold temperatures, which felt like –30 C with the wind chill.

'It didn't slow down the operation by any means, because we always have water on our fire trucks, but it was a bit of a delay finding that second water source," said Paul Bruens, the platoon chief.

But the problems weren't restricted to the frozen hydrant.

Because of the cold, the firefighters had to deal with the possibility of frostbite on the exposed skin of not only the crew but also of residents forced out into the cold.

Janet Steeves, who's lived in the apartment building for seven years, said that within minutes of stepping outside, her hands were showing early signs of frostbite.

Luckily, her neighbours were quick to react.

"Everybody kind of pulled together in their cars, the ones that had vehicles and brought all the rest of us in the cars with them," Steeves said.

A Codiac Transpo bus was brought to the scene to help shelter residents and transport them to emergency accommodations.

Steeves and another resident were driven by taxi because of disabilities.

The Canadian Red Cross said it provided emergency lodging and meals for 16 people from 10 apartments.

The other tenants were able to make their own arrangements.

Steeves said she was told she would be able to return to her apartment by Friday.