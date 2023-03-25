No injuries reported in explosion at Université de Moncton lab
Firefighters responded to the Université de Moncton Saturday morning after a small explosion in one of the university’s labs.
Fire quickly extinguished, investigation underway
Moncton Fire Department responded to the university's science building and found a small fire linked to some laboratory equipment.
Platoon Chief Keith Guptill said the department was investigating if the fire was linked to a malfunction with a machine that separates water into hydrogen and oxygen.
The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries have been reported.
An investigation is underway.
With files from Babatundé Lawani & Radio-Canada