Moncton man hospitalized after rescuing dog from burning apartment

A Moncton man is in hospital with burns and smoke inhalation after making several attempts to rescue his dog from a burning apartment complex.

A three-unit building on Spruce Street in Moncton caught fire around 1 p.m. Saturday.

The man and his dog were in the top floor apartment where the fire is believed to have started, and were the only ones in the building at the time, Moncton fire captain Brian McDonald said.

"He woke up to what he described as a bunch of darkness, which would have been the black smoke, and he could see a little bit of light in the black smoke so that would have been the fire that he was seeing, so he exited his apartment but he realized he left his dog in there," McDonald said.

A man returned to the building several times before rescuing his dog from the top-floor apartment. (Submitted by Wade Perry)

McDonald said the man went back inside several times before successfully rescuing his small dog from the fire. The man was then taken to the hospital in an ambulance due to his injuries. The dog was given oxygen and put in the care of a friend of the owner.

"That's a very dangerous thing to do, I certainly understand the need to get our pets out. I have a dog and I'd feel the same way but it's a very dangerous thing to do," McDonald said.

"All it takes is one gulp of that black heavy smoke and you're down on your knees, its that quick."

Moncton fire captain Brian McDonald said 17 firefighters were able to put the blaze out quickly. (Submitted by Wade Perry)

McDonald said 17 firefighters from four stations were able to put the blaze out fairly quickly, but a hole had to be cut into the roof as the fire has spread to the attic.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but appears accidental, he said.

The building suffered severe smoke and water damage, and residents of the building aren't expected to be able to return for some time, McDonald said.