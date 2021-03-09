Fifteen people were forced from a two-storey house that caught fire overnight in Moncton.

Dan Bedell, a spokesperson with Canadian Red Cross, said eight adults and seven children were inside the building at the time, including visiting family members.

The fire broke out on Ellesmere Drive around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Bedell said there were no injuries involved in the fire.

Platoon chief Paul Bruens of the Moncton Fire Department said the house sustained significant damage in the fire. Extreme cold affected firefighting efforts.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers provided emergency lodging and financial aid for some winter clothing, food and other basics while they await a damage appraisal and further help through insurers.

