15 people forced out of burning 2-storey house in Moncton
Fifteen people were forced from a two-storey house after it caught fire overnight in Moncton.
No one was injured in the overnight fire
Fifteen people were forced from a two-storey house that caught fire overnight in Moncton.
Dan Bedell, a spokesperson with Canadian Red Cross, said eight adults and seven children were inside the building at the time, including visiting family members.
The fire broke out on Ellesmere Drive around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Bedell said there were no injuries involved in the fire.
Platoon chief Paul Bruens of the Moncton Fire Department said the house sustained significant damage in the fire. Extreme cold affected firefighting efforts.
Canadian Red Cross volunteers provided emergency lodging and financial aid for some winter clothing, food and other basics while they await a damage appraisal and further help through insurers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.