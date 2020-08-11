6 people flee from burning building in Moncton
Six people were forced out of a duplex that caught fire early Tuesday morning in Moncton.
No one was injured in the fire, which broke out at 2 a.m.
Six people were forced out of a duplex that caught fire early Tuesday morning in Moncton.
The fire broke out on Clarendon Drive at 2 a.m. Five residents and one visitor were inside the building at the time.
Dan Bedell, communications director for the Atlantic Canadian Red Cross, said no one was injured.
The Red Cross arranged emergency lodging and will help with food and clothing purchases for a couple and two children from one unit.
A woman from the other unit is also getting some support.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.