6 people flee from burning building in Moncton

Six people were forced out of a duplex that caught fire early Tuesday morning in Moncton.

The fire broke out on Clarendon Drive at 2 a.m. Five residents and one visitor were inside the building at the time.

Dan Bedell, communications director for the Atlantic Canadian Red Cross, said no one was injured.

The Red Cross arranged emergency lodging and will help with food and clothing purchases for a couple and two children from one unit.

A woman from the other unit is also getting some support.