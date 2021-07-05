Driver in Moncton crash that killed 3 college students to be tried next June

A trial date for a man charged with dangerous driving causing the deaths of three college students in Moncton two years ago was confirmed in Court of Queen's Bench on Monday.

Saumil Prashantkumar Shah is facing six charges, three of dangerous driving causing death and three of causing death by criminal negligence.

Shah had already chosen to be tried by judge and jury.

A trial is scheduled to begin June 20, 2022, and run until July 11.

The matter was before the court on June 7, when the possibility of moving the trial date up was discussed.

On Monday, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Robert Dysart said that wasn't going to happen.

"The only issue at that time was that we tentatively held these dates in the event we might be able to make for an earlier trial date," Dysart said. "That did not occur, so the only purpose was to come back and confirm those dates.

A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 16. A voir dire, held to determine the admissibility of evidence, is scheduled for next March 14, 15 and 16.

Shah was not present in court Monday.

Trial dates were confirmed for Saumil Prashantkumar Shah at Moncton's Court of Queen's Bench. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

Charges followed crash on Trans-Canada

The charges stem from a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in Moncton near the Shediac Road exit at around 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2019.

A Subaru Outback heading east on the divided highway rolled and landed in the median, RCMP said after the crash.

Four of the five people in the vehicle were students from India who were studying at the New Brunswick Community College campus in Saint John.

Shah, the driver, was described at the time as working at the University of New Brunswick in Saint John and is a permanent resident.

RCMP said two men, both 24 years old, and a third, 29, were ejected from rear seats during the crash. Two died at the scene, and a third died in hospital. A passenger in the front seat survived.

In a news release, RCMP said the preliminary investigation indicated speed may have been a factor.

Amit Tamrakar, president of the Indo-Canadian Society of Saint John, told CBC News after the crash that the five had just visited Magnetic Hill and were on their way to Parlee Beach.