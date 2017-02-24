Vitalité CEO asking people to avoid Moncton ER if possible

The Vitalité Health Network is asking people to avoid the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre emergency room in Moncton if possible because of high occupancy rates and overcrowding.

"We're over 100% of occupancy right now, which is not a level where we want to be," said Gilles Lanteigne, CEO of Vitalité Health Network

"If you're sick, of course we're open, but people who can avoid the emergency room services, please do."

Lanteigne told Information Morning Moncton that some people could see their physician instead, but people who are in immediate danger should still go in. He said staff won't turn people away, but those who don't have a life threatening issue will have to wait longer.

Gilles Lanteigne, CEO of Vitalité Health Network, says patients should stay away unless necessary. 10:40

Lanteigne said there are about 200 vacant nursing positions at the hospital, and said the nursing shortage in the emergency room department is significant. He said the return to school has factored into the staff shortage.

"We've been able to fill with other nursing positions which aren't registered nurses but we need more people obviously," said Lanteigne.

COVID-19 concerns

Gilles Lanteigne said the pandemic has cut into the Georges Dumont Hospital’s efficiency. (Michel Corriveau/Radio-Canada)

Lanteigne said the pandemic has cut into the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre's efficiency, at an emergency room that already had challenges.

Staff has to practice physically distancing when possible and are required to wear masks.

"It's not as smooth as it usually is," said Lanteigne. "Patient flow, lack of space all create additional constraints for our people."

Lanteigne said the hospital's COVID-19 unit is still ready, but part of its space has been taken up.

"We feel that if phase two hits us very quickly we'll be able to manage but this is why we're sending this message to the community," said Lanteigne.

Lanteigne said even if it gets worse, the health network won't be closing the emergency room.