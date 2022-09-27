Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick

Moncton's Elmwood Drive reopened, RCMP say

A multi-vehicle crash has shut down a busy four-kilometre stretch of road near central Moncton.

RCMP say traffic is being diverted to Granite Avenue

CBC News ·
Elmwood Drive in Moncton is closed for several hours, RCMP say (David Bell/CBC)

A busy four-kilometre stretch of road between the Irishtown Nature Park and the TransCanada Highway has been reopened after a multi-vehicle crash shut it down for five hours.

In a tweet, New Brunswick RCMP said Elmwood Drive from Granite Drive to Southpine Avenue has been reopened and people can travel through.

The road was closed early Tuesday morning, causing traffic delays for commuters and students. 

The tweets did not provide details on the number of vehicles or whether anyone was injured.

After the crash, Anglophone East School District said students and parents should expect delays for all school buses in the area of Forest Glen, Sunny Brae and Moncton High School.

Traffic was being diverted through Ammon Road to McLaughlin, and Granite to McLaughlin.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now