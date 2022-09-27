Moncton's Elmwood Drive reopened, RCMP say

A busy four-kilometre stretch of road between the Irishtown Nature Park and the TransCanada Highway has been reopened after a multi-vehicle crash shut it down for five hours.

In a tweet, New Brunswick RCMP said Elmwood Drive from Granite Drive to Southpine Avenue has been reopened and people can travel through.

The road was closed early Tuesday morning, causing traffic delays for commuters and students.

⚠️Elmwood Drive between Granite Drive to Southpine Ave is closed due to an accident as reported by RCMP. Expect delays for all busses in the area for Forest Glen, Sunny Brae and Moncton High.⚠️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ASDEAlert?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ASDEAlert</a> —@AnglophoneEast

The tweets did not provide details on the number of vehicles or whether anyone was injured.

After the crash, Anglophone East School District said students and parents should expect delays for all school buses in the area of Forest Glen, Sunny Brae and Moncton High School.

Traffic was being diverted through Ammon Road to McLaughlin, and Granite to McLaughlin.