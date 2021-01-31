N.B. COVID-19 roundup: RCMP officer in Moncton tests positive

A member of the Codiac Regional RCMP has tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed to the virus while on duty.

The exposure occurred when police responded to a disturbance in Moncton on Wednesday, according to a news release. Members learned at the scene that an individual they were dealing with had tested positive.

RCMP spokesperson Hans Ouellette said officers wore face coverings during the call.

"As soon as they became aware of the positive case, they followed protocols to limit their exposure and reduce the risk for anyone else," Ouellette said in a statement. "That includes rigorous sanitizing of equipment, self-isolation for the involved members, and extensive COVID-19 testing."

RCMP said it is possible the case is not linked to the exposure.

It is working with Public Health to conduct precautionary testing and contact tracing.

2 cases at Moncton school

An elementary school in the Moncton area is asking students to stay home after two cases of COVID-19 were reported.

École Champlain in the Francophone South School District will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Principal Mélanie Moreau confirmed the cases in a letter to the school community on Saturday night.

École Champlain in the Francophone South School District will be closed on Monday and Tuesday. (Ingrid Blakey/Submitted)

The Moncton region (Zone 1) remains under red-phase restrictions. That level requires schools to close for two days after a positive test result.

Moreau said school and district staff are working to help Public Health conduct contact tracing. Those needing to self-isolate will be contacted directly.

Students asked to stay home Sunday

The school is also asking all students to stay home on Sunday.

A deep clean of the school began Saturday evening.

"It is normal that you wish to have more information about the cases confirmed in our school, but know that no names or details will be shared," Moreau wrote. "Like Public Health, we uphold the protection of personal privacy of all our students and staff."

The school said those experiencing one or more symptoms of COVID-19 are urged to get tested.