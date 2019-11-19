Fraud case against former Moncton development VP delayed until November

A former Moncton economic development executive accused of defrauding businesses is now expected to appear in court in November.

Daniel Bard, 57, is facing 19 charges of fraud, theft, possession of property obtained by crime and money laundering.

Bard was expected to appear in court Friday to choose how he wanted to be tried. He wasn't there.

Daniel Gallant told Judge Suzanne Bernard he was appearing on behalf of T.J. Burke, who Bard has hired to represent him, and requested the hearing be moved to a later date.

Bernard adjourned the case until Nov. 1.

Bard was vice-president of investment attraction for 3+ Corporation, a municipally funded agency, between 2016 and 2018.

In 2019, he was accused by several business owners of receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees, failing to deliver on promises, then vanishing.

Eventually, Bard was arrested in Edmundston, in May of this year, following a long-running investigation after business owners went to the police.

The charges laid in July allege he defrauded five companies of more than $5,000, stole from six companies, and attempted to defraud another.

Bard is also accused of owning a home, four motorcycles and a car that were purchased with the proceeds of crime. He faces one count of money laundering the proceeds of crime.

All of the charges allege the crimes occurred between January 2016 and the end of December 2020.

Bard is not in custody and currently lives at an address in the Saint-Basile area of Edmundston, according to court documents.