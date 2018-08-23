Moncton's east end pool will only be a metre deep — a surprise to supporters

There's another twist in the years-long saga to replace Moncton's east end outdoor swimming pool.

It turns out the $2.3 million pool that city council approved last month will only be a metre deep. That came as a surprise to supporters of the project and several politicians.

"The water line is at one meter, but typically if you have a number of bathers in the pool will go up to 1.1 metres," Isabelle LeBlanc, the city's director of communications, said in an interview.

She said the pool designed with a shallower depth was picked to offer a facility to accommodate all ages, abilities, and uses such as swimming lessons and volleyball.

Coun. Shawn Crossman who advocated the new swimming pool, said he wasn't aware it would only be one metre when council voted to approve the construction tender at a July 17 meeting.

"At no point — at no point — was that my intent to have a one-metre pool," Crossman said.

A staff report to city council from July 17 does not specifically mention the pool's depth. A diagram included with the staff report also does not show the depth.

A rendering of the east end pool included in a staff report to city council July 17 when the construction tender was approved. (City of Moncton)

LeBlanc said the depth was part of specifications and presentations to council and would have been included in tender documents provided to the province when the city sought funding.

Crossman said he would not have supported the depth.

"At one metre, I think we're holding back and basically cutting corners," Crossman said. "I'd like to see the project continue forward but changed to reflect a deeper end."

The goal was to accommodate more than 200 bathers, LeBlanc said, something that would have been reduced "significantly" if it included a deep end.

Pikey French, the executive director at the Moncton East Youth Centre, says having a new pool is essential to the kids in the neighbourhood. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

The new pool was to replace an outdoor pool that went from 0.9 metres down to 1.5 metres, with a diving end 4.3 metres deep. The pool was closed in 2013.

Residents of the east end called on the city in the years since the closure to replace the pool.

Pikey French, the executive director at the Moncton East Youth Centre, said ​the news about the shallow pool is disappointing to residents and children who come to the centre.

The old east end pool, which closed in 2013. (Shane Magee/CBC)

"The community is pretty devastated to hear that," she said. "As a taxpayer, I'm pretty upset to hear that."

She called the current plans more of a "water feature" than swimming pool.

Cathy Rogers, the province's finance minister who announced in July the project would receive $500,000, posted on Facebook on Wednesday that the support was based on the pool being one that could be used for swimming lessons and to train and employ lifeguards.

The pool at the Moncton East Youth Center has been closed since 2013. Executive Director Pikey French says the community is devastated it's being replaced by an all-shallow pool. (Councillor Shawn Crossman/Facebook)

"Don't get me wrong: I'm so happy to have finally infrastructure starting in this part of city but … intent was full 'swimming' pool," wrote Rogers, who is running for re-election Sept. 24 in Moncton South.

Chris Collins, an independent candidate in Moncton Centre and an advocate of the pool, also expressed surprise.

"A one-metre pool is not at all acceptable, that is not a swimming pool it is a wading pool," Collins wrote.

The pool is expected to be ready by next summer.