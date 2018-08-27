Moncton's east end pool may get a deep end yet after council motion

Moncton's east end pool debate is set to continue.

A motion directing city staff to determine if a deep end can be added passed unanimously Monday at a committee of the whole meeting.

A special council meeting has been tentatively set for Thursday for staff to report back to council.

Plans now call for a pool that is only one metre deep.

Catherine Dallaire, the city's general manager of recreation, culture and events, said staff will go back to construction contractors to get estimates on what creating a 1.5-metre end could mean to the cost and timeline for the project.

"We believe in the next few days we'll be able to come back to council and provide you with all of those essential details," Dallaire said.

Until then, it's not clear what impact the proposed change would cost.

The pool adjacent to the Moncton East Youth Centre closed in 2013. It included a 1.5-metre deep end. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

The pool replaces one closed in 2013 that included a 1.5-metre deep end.

Council approved a construction tender for the $2.3-million project in July.

As work on the site began last week, most of council as well as advocates for the pool expressed surprise it would only be one metre deep.

After the shallower depth became apparent, councillors called for the city to revisit its plans.

Coun. Greg Turner says the blue colour gradient in this rendering included in a staff report to council last month suggested the pool would include a deep end. (City of Moncton)

The pool is in a flood zone and soil under the pool means the city will need special piles to prevent it from shifting.

Whether those piles could support the weight of a deeper pool will be examined before staff report back to council.

"The public is going to want us to go through this very carefully," said Coun. Shawn Crossman. He suggested council wait until next week to hear from staff.

Marc Landry, the city manager, says a special council meeting can be pushed to next week if staff need more time to gather information about changes to the pool plans. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Marc Landry, the city manager, said the special council meeting can be pushed back if staff can't gather the required information by Thursday.

"Just get back to us ASAP," said Coun. Paul Pellerin, who moved the motion to reexamine the plans. "It's time sensitive."

The meeting highlighted the divisions between those who say they knew of the depth of the pool, and those who say they weren't properly informed.

Coun. Paul Pellerin, centre, moved the motion to have staff re-examine plans for the east end pool. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Mayor Dawn Arnold said she was aware of the depth because councillors were given early designs at a Feb. 12 private meeting.

Seven councillors told CBC News last week they either were not aware the pool would be one metre or don't recall being informed.

Coun. Charles Leger said he's not an engineer and doesn't look at technical drawings regularly.

Construction workers were demolishing the old east end pool on Friday morning. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

Coun. Paulette Thériault suggested council was "misled" on the pool's design, saying staff need to brief council on details of projects.

"We do the best we can as councillors," she said.

Cathy Rogers, the provincial finance minister, said she wouldn't have pushed for the city to receive provincial funds had she known the pool would only be a metre deep. Rogers said the province wasn't informed about the pool's depth.

Demolition work to remove the old east end pool beside the Moncton East Youth Centre occurred last week. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Dallaire told reporters the city provided the province with general information about the pool but didn't say it it was specifically told about its depth.

She said the city chose the shallower design to allow people of various ages and abilities to use the pool.

Isabelle LeBlanc, the city's director of communications, said the pool could accommodate about 250 people without a deep end, a number that shrinks if one is included.