Long awaited wade: work begins on Moncton's east end pool

Work has finally started on Moncton's east end pool, the subject of controversy since its closure in 2013, but at least one community stakeholder is giving the project only a lukewarm review.

Pikey French, executive director of the Moncton East Youth Centre, said she has mixed feelings about the new pool now that construction is finally underway.

"It's a disappointment for the community," she said. "You know they lobbied, and they wanted a pool. To me, this is not a pool."

French said there was no consultation with the community about what the pool should look like and what was needed. She said she hasn't even been told when the new facility will open.

"I'm keeping my fingers crossed that the younger ones will come out and use it. The older ones, they may come in just to cool off," said French.

Pool confusion

The city of Moncton hopes it will be able to open its new pool in the city's east end by mid-July. (Councillor Shawn Crossman/Facebook)

The city had promised to replace the popular pool that sits next to the Moncton East Youth Centre after it was closed, but the project kept getting delayed. French said it was frustrating to see other projects go through while the pool plans stalled.

Last summer, $2.3 million in funding was finally in place, but then the design became a problem. The city's plan was for a pool that was one metre deep. There was no deep end and no diving board like the original.

After protests from the community, part of the pool was increased to 1.5 metres.

"Something is wrong there. It just doesn't sit well with me, this whole project. Am I thankful it's coming to an end? Very," said French.

"I don't believe council got the full picture."

According to City of Moncton spokesperson Isabelle LeBlanc the weather has slowed construction. She says the city expects the new facility to be ready to open the second week of July.