Mothers question care at Moncton hospital after alleged inappropriate use of drug

Concern is rising for some women who have given birth at the Moncton hospital after news a registered nurse was fired for "inappropriately" administering Oxytocin without consent to induce labour.

RCMP have opened a criminal investigation after an internal investigation revealed two mothers required an urgent caesarean section as a result.

Horizon Health has confirmed that both families have been notified and the mothers and babies are doing well.

Still, the news doesn't sit well with Stephanie MacKinnon, who gave birth to her son via C-section at the hospital in December, 2018.

"I really don't know what to think," MacKinnon said.

She went into the hospital on a Friday night for a minor issue and she was released the next morning. But that afternoon her water broke.

"I was on intravenous Saturday when I went back after my water broke but they weren't planning on removing the baby for a few days," she said.

On Sunday, things changed quickly.

Emergency C-section

"That Sunday morning his heart rate kept dropping and dropping and dropping and they didn't quite know. So they sent me in for like an emergency C-section."

Her son was born at 2.1 pounds, several weeks premature.

Concerns about experience with hospital

MacKinnon said the investigation makes her wonder about her experience at the hospital.

"It's very scary because I thought that we were going to lose him," she said.

Melissa Lavoie is currently pregnant with twins and getting care at the hospital.

"It's shocking to know that someone out there is able to do this, especially someone in the health-care industry," she said.

In a statement, Horizon Health said the nurse has been fired and the Nurses Association of New Brunswick has been notified.

It also said that the incidents are "troubling to all of our staff."