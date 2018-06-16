Hundreds of part-time jobs up for grabs at Moncton Downtown Centre

A job fair is underway at the Moncton Coliseum to fill up to 300 part-time positions at the new downtown event centre.

The new facility has been under construction since April of 2016, and is set to open in September.

The positions being offered are mostly seasonal, part-time and minimum wage. They include box office ticket sellers, bartenders, concession cashiers, line cooks, an ice crew and other operation jobs.

Nick Deluco, general manager of Moncton's downtown centre, says he'd like to hire 300 people to work part-time during events. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

By 2 p.m. Friday, building general manager Nick Deluco said about 100 people had been through the doors. He's hoping to see many more when the job fair continues Saturday.

"We're looking to hire as many part-time as we can get."

He said different events will necessitate different staffing levels, and he'd like a large roster of employees to choose from.

Licia Tittarelli came to the job fair with experience as an usher at the Coliseum.

Licia Tittarelli works at the Coliseum as an usher. She plans to keep her job, and hopes to be hired on at the new centre to work in the box office. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

"A lot of us, seeing that the Wildcats moved over to the new building, are going to try to follow them over there, and get jobs."

She said the city will continue to employ her and other Coliseum staff, who will work during trade shows. Tittarelli hopes to get a job working at the box office at the new centre.

Asked if she's heard concerns from Coliseum employees about a lack of parking at the downtown centre, Tittarelli said she has, but isn't concerned about it, saying with a laugh, "it's way above my pay grade."

Sebastien Leblanc went to the job fair on Friday afternoon and says the part-time hours would be perfect for him. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

Deluco said there will be no on-site parking for staff, but in his experience employees usually get first pick of parking spots.

"Typically when you work in these events you come earlier so...there's a lot of parking around the building."

Another job fair attendee, Sebastien Leblanc said he read about the employment opportunities online.

"They were looking for two or three hours of work and it's just perfect for me or maybe for other people that cannot work too too long because they get tired faster."

Leblanc is a wheelchair user, and said there aren't a lot of jobs available to people with disabilities. He worked at Crystal Palace for 12 years, and hopes to get a call back from SMG Canada.

Deluco said he's spoken to a lot of students and retirees looking for part-time work and hopes more people will drop by the job fair on Saturday.

While the centre will soon have staff, it still does not have a name. It's currently operating under the generic moniker, "Moncton Events Centre."

Moncton's as yet-unnamed $112 million downtown centre is on schedule to be finished in September. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

In May, Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold, said the name of the 8,800-seat centre is still up for grabs, at a "multimillion dollar" price being negotiated by SMG Canada, the company hired to manage the facility.

On Friday, Deluco said, "it's still in progress."

"There is definitely people we're talking to and hopefully it's out there much sooner than later."

Other events scheduled to happen at the centre include a Chicago concert, a UFC fighting event, figure skating, the Moncton Wildcats' home opener game against the Saint John Sea Dogs and Jerry Seinfeld.

The job fair began Friday afternoon, and ends Saturday evening.