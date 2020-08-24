Major Moncton traffic circle may close for two weeks in September

The province plans to close a major traffic circle, used by about 70,000 vehicles a day in Moncton, for two weeks next month for paving work.

The Route 15 traffic circle over Halls Creek is a hub linking various commercial areas such as the Champlain mall, and roadways in Moncton and Dieppe.

"It's in really, really bad shape right now," Renée Morency-Cormier, senior resident engineer for the province's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, told councillors Monday.

The work to repave the traffic circle and portions of roadway leading to it will start this week. Completion of the work is expected by Oct. 3, according to a staff report to city councillors.

Morency-Cormier said a full closure of the traffic circle is scheduled from Sept. 13 to Sept. 26, which will affect the route used by thousands of vehicles daily and divert traffic to other roadways.

She said the department needs to give final approval for the scheduled closure later this week. A 2014 count found "close to" 70,000 vehicles used the traffic circle daily.

Noise or no noise, get 'er done. - Coun. Blair Lawrence

Morency-Cormier spoke at a special council meeting where the province sought an exemption from the city's noise bylaw to allow work between 6:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.

"I think it's a great way to do it, certainly within the timeframe that is required, because that traffic circle is in really bad shape," Coun. Charles Leger said of the overnight work.

"Good luck," Coun. Blair Lawrence said. "Noise or no noise, get 'er done."

Councillors unanimously voted in favour of the noise bylaw exemption.

The work will see the ramp from Paul Street onto Route 15 extended 170 metres to provide better sight lines from the overpass, Morency-Cormier said.

The staff report says the province also plans to repave the intersection of Botsford Street and Wheeler Boulevard as well as the Route 15 interchange with Paul Street.

Red markings show the extend of where construction work on the Route 15 traffic circle will take place over the coming weeks. (City of Moncton)

As well, Morency-Cormier said the province plans to use a new type of paint that shouldn't wear away as fast.

Both Botsford and Paul will remain open to traffic as work takes place.

The work will cost the province around $2 million, Morency-Cormier said.

Detours will send vehicles through Mountain Road, Lewisville Road and Paul Street.

Morency-Cormier also said the province is hoping to direct transport trucks to use the Trans-Canada Highway instead of detouring onto local roadways with other traffic.

She said the province will meet with city and public safety officials to plan for the disruptions the closure will cause.