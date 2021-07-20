Moncton bylaw lets city cost-share some infrastructure with developers

A new Moncton bylaw would charge developers when the municipality builds new infrastructure in the city's east end that benefits those developers.

Council unanimously approved the Humphreys Brook development charge bylaw Monday and approved contracts to work on similar bylaws in other parts of the city.

The Humphreys Brook bylaw only applies to a small area of the city's east end around École Champlain and Harrisville Boulevard.

A neighbourhood plan approved by council five years ago calls for a new east-west road to link new subdivisions to Harrisville Boulevard.

The road, estimated to cost $3 million, would benefit landowners in the area seeking to build houses and apartment buildings along it.

"For a lot of that to happen in the future, this collector road out to Harrisville Boulevard needs to be established," Bill Budd, the city's director of planning and development, told councillors.

The bylaw would impose development charges on properties in dark grey where owners plan to build homes and apartment buildings. The yellow lines show the route of a planned road to connect those new subdivisions to Harrisville Boulevard on the right. (Submitted by the City of Moncton)

Moncton passed its first development charge bylaw in 2020 for an area in the city's north end. It was expected to be a model for similar bylaws covering other parts of the city.

The bylaw uses a formula that accounts for factors like the size of the properties and housing density to determine how much developers would pay.

Budd said properties in one area would share the cost of a road, culvert, and new turning lanes and traffic lights on Harrisville Boulevard. Another area would see properties owners only pay for the traffic lights.

The bylaw doesn't apply to land purchased by Robert Irving and Cavendish Farms where development had been expected.

Bill Budd, Moncton's director of planning and development, says the city held discussions with landowners prior to bringing the bylaw forward. (Shane Magee/CBC)

For the new east-west road, Budd said a developer could build it with a payment from the city, or the city could build it with the developers paying later.

The city held discussions with landowners prior to bringing the bylaw forward. No one spoke for or against the bylaw at the public hearing before council voted to approve it Monday.

Budd noted that some properties where development is expected are close to the Humphreys Brook Trail. He said the city may want to negotiate larger green space buffers on those parcels as plans for development come forward.

Coun. Shawn Crossman, who represents the east end of the city, said residents of the area have been frustrated with a lack of connections out of the growing Grove Hamlet neighbourhood.

"The residents are extremely frustrated that there is no second way out of lower Grove Hamlet and this development charge will allow for a street to be developed that will take it out to Harrisville Boulevard and allow people easier access in and out of the area," Crossman said.

A staff report about the bylaw said the public hearing could see residents complaining about speeding, noise and dust related to construction activity.

Councillors also voted Monday to lay the groundwork for development charge bylaws in two other parts of the city.

Watson & Associates was awarded contracts totalling $85,000 to update the city's municipal plan for the area known as the Vision Lands and prepare for development charges in that area.

The Vision Lands is a large, mostly wooded area of the city between the Trans-Canada Highway, Wheeler Boulevard, Mapleton Road and McLaughlin Road.

The Vision Lands is about 570 hectares of mostly undeveloped land in Moncton. (City of Moncton)

The same firm was awarded a $40,000 contract for a help the city prepare a development charge for the area between Worthington Avenue and Mountain Road.

Few details were offered about that, with a staff report saying it was brought up because of "future anticipated development behind the Northwest [Plaza] and a proposed realignment of the intersection at Worthington Avenue and Killam Drive."

Northwest Plaza is off Mountain Road near the New Brunswick Community College.