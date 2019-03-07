Moncton detox centre closes for 12 weeks, but other health centres step in

The Mapleton Road detox centre is set to close Monday for 12 weeks of renovations on the heating, ventilation and sprinkler systems, but Horizon Health says it expects a minimal impact on patients.

The methadone clinic will remain open in another part of the building.

Jill LeBlanc-Farquharson, director of Horizon Health's addictions and mental health services in the Moncton area, said five beds will be made available at the Moncton Hospital.

That's a decrease from the 20 beds available at the Mapleton Road clinic, but LeBlanc-Farquharson said more beds have been made available elsewhere in the province.

"We have made arrangements with our colleagues throughout the province, both Vitalité and Horizon, who have detox services and they have kept a couple of beds open during this 12-week period," she said in an interview with Information Morning Moncton.

She said the health authority will pay for transportation to the other locations.

"Hopefully, there will be little disruption to the clients," she said.

Miramichi, Fredericton, Saint John will each provide two beds for clients unable to access one of the five beds in Moncton.

LeBlanc-Farguharson said that with the other locations helping out it, the number of beds will be close to what is normally available at Mapleton.

Treatment programs at the detox clinic last from seven to nine days and the occupancy rate is about 70 to 75 per cent.

She said 30 people could be on a wait list, but not all would be ready to make the commitment to staying at the treatment centre.

LeBlanc-Farquharson said the service can make calls to 20 people before finding someone ready to make the commitment.

"There is always a wait list," she said. "You may not be ready today, you may be ready tomorrow."

She said staff will be unaffected by the renovations.