Triple-fatal Moncton crash case returns to court ahead of jury trial

A man accused of dangerous driving causing the 2019 deaths of three people in Moncton returned to court Thursday for a hearing ahead of the start of a jury trial next month.

Saumil Prashantkumar Shah is facing six charges, three of dangerous driving causing death and three of causing death by criminal negligence.

Shah was in court with defence lawyer Nathan Gorham before Court of Queen's Bench Justice Robert Dysart for a pre-trial conference, the second this year.

Pre-trial conferences are held for judges and lawyers to discuss facts that they are in agreement about or will be in dispute and an issue at trial, and to discuss potential resolution of the case.

Dysart issued a publication ban that prohibits reporting details of what was discussed Thursday.

The trial has been scheduled to last 15 days starting June 20.

The charges stem from a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in Moncton near the Shediac Road exit at around 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2019.

A Subaru Outback heading east on the divided highway rolled and landed in the median, RCMP said after the crash.

RCMP said two men, both 24, and a third, 29, were ejected from rear seats during the crash. Two died at the scene, and a third died in hospital. A passenger in the front seat survived.