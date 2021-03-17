Reassessed property value for hotels, offices, retail brings budget risks in Moncton

Property value reassessments triggered by COVID-19 have devalued key Moncton downtown locations, leaving city staff to inform city councillors they face a budget risk.

Jacques Doucet, the city's chief financial officer, referenced the issue last week as the city considered how to spend an $8 million surplus, largely the result of an infusion of federal COVID-19 spending.

"It could be a big risk, it could be a small risk," Doucet said in an interview. "We don't know, we don't know yet how much it will impact our finances."

Doucet said some of the assessment decreases were known by the time the city approved its 2021 budget, though some of the data only became available after the $161.6-million budget passed.

That could see the city end up with less revenue than budgeted.

Jacques Doucet, Moncton's chief financial officer, speaks at a city council committee meeting Monday about how to potentially spend the surplus. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Service New Brunswick, responsible for property assessments, reviewed the value of properties in several categories in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those categories include hotels, shopping centres, restaurants, office buildings and airports.

Generally, they are places likely to see less use because of the pandemic.

"If there's no people in the office buildings working, well that means there's less activities in restaurants as well," Doucet said.

Service New Brunswick did not provide an interview, instead pointing to a January news release about the reassessments.

Many prominent office, retail or hotel properties in the city's downtown saw their values reduced compared to last year. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

CBC reviewed public assessment figures for 22 Moncton properties in the city's downtown, where hotels and offices are generally more common. Downtown properties account for 11 per cent of the city's $8.8 billion tax base.

In 2020, the 22 properties were collectively worth $183 million, resulting in $8.8 million in tax revenue. That money is split between the province and municipality.

The value of the properties declined 11 per cent to $164 million after being reassessed. That lowered the taxes collected to $7.9 million.

One of the largest changes was for the Delta Beausejour hotel, valued last year at $20.5 million. It was reduced to $15.5 million. The hotel had temporarily closed in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Business group impacted

The reassessment of major downtown properties has also led to uncertainty for Downtown Moncton Centre-ville Inc.

The group representing downtown businesses gets its revenue through a 16 cent levy applied to every $100 of assessed value for non-residential properties in a designated downtown zone.

In 2019, that levy raised $785,988 that the organization used to pay staff, run downtown promotions, and help pay for facade improvements.

"It's going to have an impact on our budget in the negative for sure," said Anne Poirier Basque, the organization's executive director. "But at this point, it's not clear how much."

She said the revenue it receives is based on the previous year's assessments, so the impact of the 2021 reassessment will affect its 2022 budget.

Doucet said part of the risk the city faces is the uncertainty about how the economy will perform coming out of the pandemic and whether property values will quickly rise back up.

"What we're hoping is that the economy will pick up again in 2022, the activities in these buildings will increase, which we should see hopefully a return to pre-COVID assessment numbers."

Another uncertainty is whether increased construction activity and higher residential property assessments will offset the losses for hotels, offices and other buildings.

"We're hoping that it will be offset with an increase on the residential side," he said.