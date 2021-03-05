Warrant issued for Moncton man accused of failing to self-isolate last year

A warrant has been issued for a man accused of violating New Brunswick's COVID-19 emergency order by failing to self-isolate last year.

Tristan Gregory Baillie, 24, of Moncton faces charges of failing to comply with New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Act as well as criminal charges of mischief, failing to appear in court, obstructing a police officer, and uttering death threats.

He was scheduled to enter pleas during an appearance in Moncton provincial court on Friday morning, but he wasn't present when his name was called.

Provincial court Judge Paul Duffie issued a warrant for his arrest.

It's alleged that on April 5 last year in Aulac, Baillie provided a false name and address to a peace officer stationed at a provincial border checkpoint. Baillie then allegedly failed to self-isolate for 14 days after entering the province.

The other charges allege that on July 21 last year he damaged a 2010 Buick Enclave belonging to another person and uttered a death threat to that person. He also failed to appear in court on Sept. 4, leading to another charge.