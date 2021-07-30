Trial set in 2022 for Moncton man accused of failing to self-isolate

A man accused of failing to self-isolate and giving a false name while crossing into New Brunswick in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic has pleaded not guilty and will stand trial next summer.

Tristan Gregory Baillie of Moncton faces charges of violating the province's emergency measures order as well as criminal charges of mischief, failing to appear in court, obstructing a police officer, and uttering death threats.

Baillie appeared in Moncton provincial court on Friday morning. Provincial court Judge Lucie Mathurin set trials for the charges on June 21, 2022.

Baillie was denied legal aid, though is appealing the denial. The trial was set far enough ahead to give time for that appeal process to finish.

Legal aid is a service offered to people facing criminal charges who cannot afford to hire a lawyer and, if convicted, would likely be sentenced to jail time.

The charges allege that on April 5, 2020, in Aulac, Baillie provided a false name and address to a peace officer stationed at a provincial border checkpoint. It's alleged Baillie then failed to self-isolate for 14 days after entering the province.

The other charges allege that on July 21 last year he damaged a 2010 Buick Enclave belonging to another person and uttered a death threat to that person. He failed to appear in court on Sept. 4, leading to another charge.