Two charged in connection with death of Erika Vautour return to court in April

Two people charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of Erika Ann Vautour last year are set to return to Moncton provincial court next month to enter pleas and decide how they will be tried.

Kelsey Marie Dawn Clair and Noel Sock were both charged several months after the March 2020 death of the 39-year-old.

Vautour, was found unresponsive inside a home on Saint-Ignace Road on March 8. She was transported to hospital, where she later died.

Kelsey Marie Dawn Clair of Elsipogtog was charged in December with manslaughter using a handgun, discharging a firearm in a reckless manner, using a prohibited handgun while attempting to rob Vautour of drugs, and wearing a face mask with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Sock was charged in January with manslaughter while using a firearm, reckless discharging of a prohibited firearm, robbery with a prohibited firearm and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence.

Erika Ann Vautour, 39, of Saint-Ignace, was found unresponsive at a home on Saint-Ignace Road on March 8, 2020, and taken to hospital where she later died. (Frenette Funeral Home)

Sock appeared in provincial court Wednesday morning by phone, while a lawyer representing Clair appeared on her behalf.

The cases are being heard separately. Lawyer Gilles Lemieux asked for an adjournment because he said there were issues to be dealt with before election and plea. The case against Clair returns to court April 21.

Lawyer Wanda Severns said Sock will likely elect to be tried by judge and jury, though she requested an adjournment to get further disclosure of the Crown's evidence.

Sock returns to court April 28. He remains in custody and will be sentenced on separate charges that day.