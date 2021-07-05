Pre-trial proceedings held in case of triple-fatal Moncton crash

A man charged with dangerous driving causing the deaths of three college students in Moncton in 2019 appeared in court Friday as his June trial approaches.

Saumil Prashantkumar Shah is facing six charges, three of dangerous driving causing death and three of causing death by criminal negligence.

He was in court with defence lawyer Alex Pate before Court of Queen's Bench Justice Robert Dysart for a pre-trial conference.

Dysart issued a publication ban that prohibits reporting any details of what was discussed.

Pre-trial conferences are held for judges and lawyers to discuss facts that they are in agreement about or will be in dispute and an issue at trial and to discuss potential resolution of the case prior to trial.

Saumil Prashantkumar Shah leaves the Moncton courthouse following a pre-trial appearance on Friday. (Shane Magee/CBC)

The charges stem from a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in Moncton near the Shediac Road exit at around 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2019.

A Subaru Outback heading east on the divided highway rolled and landed in the median, RCMP said after the crash.

Four of the five people in the vehicle were students from India who were studying at the New Brunswick Community College campus in Saint John.

RCMP said two men, both 24 years old, and a third, 29, were ejected from rear seats during the crash. Two died at the scene, while a third died in hospital. A passenger in the front seat survived.

In a news release, RCMP said the preliminary investigation indicated speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Amit Tamrakar, president of the Indo-Canadian Society of Saint John, told CBC News after the crash that the five had just visited Magnetic Hill and were on their way to Parlee Beach.

Shah declined to comment outside the courthouse Friday.

He returns to court March 14 for the start of what was expected to be a three-day voir dire. That's a hearing held to determine admissibility of certain evidence during a trial.

The jury trial has been scheduled to last 15 days starting June 20.

Dysart pointed out last year when scheduling the trial that the timeline puts the case at one month from the 30-month ceiling for cases to be tried, a timeline set out in a decision by the Supreme Court of Canada.

Exceeding that time frame would mean the defence could apply for the charges to be dropped based on a violation of the accused's right to be tried in a reasonable time.