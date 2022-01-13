Moncton man sentenced to four years in prison for child pornography charges

A 50-year-old Moncton man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Robert David MacIntyre was sentenced this week to 36 months in prison for one count of making child pornography, and 12 months for possessing child pornography, according to an RCMP news release.

The sentences will be served consecutively.

Four other charges he faced were withdrawn.

RCMP say the investigation began in 2018 following information received by the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.

A search warrant was executed at a home in August 2019 and MacIntyre was arrested.

He was charged in January 2020 and released on conditions that included that he not be around children under the age of 16 or access or possess a computer.

Several trial dates had been set, including in fall 2021 , though he later pleaded guilty and was sentenced this week.

RCMP say Macintyre has been added to the National Sex Offender Registry for life. He is required to submit a DNA sample.

After he is released from prison, he must obey several court-imposed conditions that include a 20-year ban against communicating with or being at a place someone under 16 years old is known to be.