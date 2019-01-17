Moncton wants judge to halt unlicensed booting

The City of Moncton wants a judge to order unlicensed booters to stop overcharging and comply with a municipal bylaw regulating the practice.

The city filed an application Thursday morning naming PSI Parking Solutions and the company's former partners, Dale Dixon and Greg Kennedy. The application alleges they continued to boot vehicles in the city in contravention of a municipal bylaw.

Last year, Moncton passed a bylaw clamping down on booting after years of complaints about the practice.

Booting involves installing an immobilization device around the wheel of a vehicle improperly parked in a private lot to prevent it from being driven away without paying a removal fee.

The bylaw capped the fee to remove the boot at $45 and set a number of other standards, including requiring any company booting to be licensed by the city.

No company is licensed, though booting continues and people have reported being charged $180 or more.

Nick Robichaud, the general manager of legal and legislative services, said in an interview last week that the city was gathering evidence to take to court. Robichaud said the city only had reports about Parking Solutions booting people.

The application states the city has "legitimate reasonable concerns and apprehensions" that Parking Solutions won't stop booting and charging fees above the $45 limit.

No court date has been set for the application to be heard by a judge.

Parking Solutions

Parking Solutions was a partnership formed in 2008 by Greg Kennedy and Dale Dixon. Corporate records indicate the partnership was dissolved by Kennedy on Oct. 24, 2018.

Kennedy declined an interview with CBC on Wednesday, saying he had no involvement with the business after the partnership ended.

A call and email to Parking Solutions was not returned Thursday morning.

14 affidavits

The city's application includes affidavits from 14 people booted during the summer, fall and winter. Several of those people were booted after the partnership was dissolved in October.

In one affidavit, Marc Cormier states he parked his car in a lot used by federal employees off Highfield Street at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 last year.

Krissy Coleman received this handwritten bill from PSI Parking Solutions last year. Coleman is one of 14 people who have filed affidavits about their experience being booted by Parking Solutions. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

"All government offices were closed, and I did not think anyone would mind if I parked there for 1 hour or so," Cormier says. "The parking lot was empty."

He was booted and told to pay "$224.25 in ransom to remove" the device, the affidavit says.

Forced to pay cash, despite bylaw

When Cormier asked about the city's bylaw capping the removal fee, an employee of Parking Solutions who provided an ID badge showing the name "D. Dickson" told him he was wrong and had no choice but to pay the fee.

Cormier had to pay in cash.

The city's bylaw requires those booting to take payment by debit or credit.