Moncton couple build haunted castle in their front lawn

April Mullin was supposed to be born on Halloween.

Her mother says this is why Mullin's love for the celebration is so extreme that her boyfriend, George Bastarache, built her a haunted castle out of plywood.

It sits in the front lawn of her Moncton home every October, with lighted rooms filled with terrifying decorations.

Mullin was born prematurely in September 1971 and, looking back, she says it has worked out for the best.

"Now that they have Halloween decorations out early, I can always get those for my birthday."

Over the years, she has amassed a Halloween decoration collection worth about $8,000 that barely fits in her shed.

The cemetery was the first section of the April Mullin's Halloween display created in 2005. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

Every year, Mullin and Bastarache, 48, spend at least two hours a day throughout October building additions and setting up their Halloween display outside.

Mullin usually takes the week before Halloween off, to make sure her home is ready for the kids and adults from around Moncton who come to trick or treat.

Just wooden crosses at first

Mullin grew up in Winnipeg and remembers trick or treating with her father every Halloween until she turned 15.

A year after her father died, in 2003, Mullin and her mother moved to Moncton and bought a house on First Avenue.

In 2005, the Halloween display was born.

It started out as nothing more than a few wooden crosses stuck in her front lawn, and Mullin was content with 40 kids knocking on her door asking for treats. The number grew as the property got spookier.

A Moncton couple built a castle in their front yard as part of their $8,000 Halloween display. 0:44

"We get more and more kids every year. Last year we had almost 200. That's not including adults."

Three years ago, the couple built a cemetery gate out of plywood, milk crates, spray paint and plastic gates. The gate leads to the castle, which has stained-glass windows, a fake fireplace, a chandelier, spider balls hanging from the ceiling, and two doors on each end.

Even the couple's car is decorated with four skeletons in all four seats and a Chucky doll, inspired by the slasher-movie character.

Mullin and boyfriend George Bastarache built the castle that sits in her front yard three years ago. (Submitted by Kim Fraser)

Some days, when Mullin is in her yard, she sees kids and adults walking up to touch the castle walls, trying to figure out if they're made of real brick.

George is picky about the details, and "tries to smooth it out as much as he can so there are no wrinkles in the plastic," she says.

Friends who are getting married on Oct. 31, 2020, are so fascinated with the Halloween display that they've already arranged for their wedding engagement photos to be taken in Mullin and Bastarache's yard.

Even Bastarache's car gets decorated with Halloween props. (Submitted by April Mullin)

Kim Fraser, a friend of Bastarache's who lives in Moncton, described the house as a constantly evolving project.

"It is a tradition to go there very year," she said. "I try to decorate, but nothing compared to that."

Fraser has driven around Moncton looking at the different Halloween decorations but has "never seen anything like that at all."

Big-ticket items

On Halloween night, the final props are added to the castle including an automated clown inside a jail cell, life-size evil twins, a werewolf dummy and, the newest addition, a demon dog that comes out of its cage.

"We usually budget for one or two big-ticket items every year," said Mullin.

Children and adults are invited to walk into the castle on Halloween. (Submitted by April Mullin)

But when Bastarache and Mullin see deals that they "simply cannot pass up," they sneak the decorations into the shed at night so Mullin's mother doesn't see them.

"My mother goes, 'But you already bought enough decorations this year!' This year we snuck our new demon dog into the shed. My mother only realized it after two weeks."

The final props are added to Mullin's haunted castle on Halloween night. (Submitted by April Mullin)

Halloween morning

At their home, Halloween day starts at 5 a.m. Mullin's mother, who might frown at the additions but enjoys the holiday, takes the day off work to help the couple bring the last-minute props out.

"We have an early supper and we are ready for trick or treaters at 4 p.m.," said Mullin.

Mullin's favourite thing is seeing how much people love her castle.

"I love that they think we go into so much effort to put it up. It is not an effort, it is not a chore. It is more like a pastime."

One of the automated props found in the castle is a jailed clown. (Submitted by April Mullin)

The costume Mullin ordered online for this year never came but she has three boxes of old costumes she can choose from.

With the help of her friends, most of the Halloween decorations are taken down that same night. The only thing that will remain is the castle, which takes her and Bastarache at least a week to get back into the shed.

Once it's all tucked inside, Mullin and Bastarache start planning the additions to next year's display.

"Christmas? We are not Christmassy people," Mullin said. "We have, like, two decorations that go out for Christmas. That's it."