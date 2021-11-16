Moncton councillor directed to apologize, take training course after disparaging comments

A Moncton councillor has been directed to issue a written apology and take an interpersonal relationships course after an investigation found he violated city council's code of conduct.

Moncton councillors voted on the actions Coun. Daniel Bourgeois must take during a meeting Monday.

At issue were comments by Bourgeois during two of the city's enhancing democracy committee meetings in October, followed by an email he sent to the mayor and council on Oct. 21.

In the email, he called volunteer committee member Carole Chan stupid and attributed things to her she either didn't say at the committee meetings or were misconstrued.

He alleged she said she was only appointed to the committee to ensure women and visible minorities get elected to council.

Mayor cleared

The contents of the email were reported by CBC News last month. A code of conduct investigation by an integrity commissioner took place into both his conduct and the conduct of Mayor Dawn Arnold.

Arnold forwarded the email from Bourgeois, in which he resigned from the committee, to committee chair Frank Vandenburg. The probe found Arnold hadn't violated the code by sharing the email.

The investigation found Bourgeois did violate the code.

The code of conduct says councillors must treat every person with dignity, understanding and respect to ensure the work environment is free from discrimination, bullying and harassment.

Alleged violations can trigger an investigation. Sanctions that council can impose include a reprimand letter, demanding a public apology, removal from committees, reduction or suspension of pay and restrictions on access to city facilities or documents.

Removal from council is not an option councillors can impose.

Councillors discussed the probe's findings during a closed-door meeting Dec. 13 and approved the sanctions in a vote Monday without debate.

Bourgeois left the council chambers ahead of the vote. He didn't say anything about the probe or the sanctions on Monday.

He previously gave a verbal apology during a Nov. 15 council meeting before the investigation was complete.

Chan previously said she hoped speaking publicly about what happened would set a higher bar for the behaviour expected from public officials.

Frank Vandenburg, the chair of Moncton's enhancing democracy committee, raised concerns about the councillor's behaviour. (Shane Magee/CBC)

In a joint statement Monday, committee chair Frank Vandenburg and Chan said they offered three recommendations to the investigator for possible sanctions.

They included going beyond a public apology and offering a public recognition of the impact the behaviour can have on citizen volunteers, particularly those in non-majority communities.

Another recommendation was for remedial action related to challenges for non-majority citizens and the barriers and risks they face. Finally, they recommended ongoing steps to assure safety for future volunteers so they don't have similar experiences.

"Having reviewed the approved recommendations, [we] are eager to meet with council to ensure these actions create real change that enhances democracy and citizen participation in Moncton," Chan and Vandenburg said in the statement Monday.

It was the second code of conduct investigation into the behaviour of a Moncton councillor this year.