Call us when you find used needles on public property: Moncton

Moncton wants people to call a city phone line when used needles are found on public property.

The city's 24/7 dispatch line will take calls about needles and staff will be sent to collect the needles.

But the city will only collect them from public property — and it may take up to 24 hours depending on worker availability.

Jocelyn Cohoon, the city's director of recreation and culture, told city council Tuesday evening that callers will be given tips on safe disposal if the needles are found on private property.

The issue of needles found in parks, along trails and other parts of the city has been raised at several recent city council meetings.

"We have a lot of needles around lately," Coun. Paulette Thériault said Tuesday evening. "People are finding them in their backyards and they seem to be everywhere."

For more than a decade, the volunteer group Needle Dogs Moncton has scoured the city for used syringes and drug paraphernalia. It collects the material it finds for disposal.

Group collects used needles

The group has called on the city to take more steps to aid collection and disposal. It has requested places to dispose of the needles and assistance to pay for collection equipment.

Earlier this year, a representative of Needle Dogs suggested during a presentation to city council that a needle distribution program run by Ensemble is contributing to the number of discarded needles.

Debby Warren, executive director of Ensemble, said she came to council Tuesday night with staff from the group previously known as AIDS Moncton to offer information about its program.

Debby Warren, left, and Abbi Ryder with Ensemble spoke to Moncton city council Tuesday about the group's needle distribution program. (Shane Magee/CBC)

It is a form of harm reduction that provides free needles to drug users so they avoid reusing dirty needles.

Abbi Ryder, a community outreach worker with Ensemble, told council the group handed out about 243,000 clean needles last year to about 700 individuals. Ryder said about 95 per cent of the needles were returned.

Over the last six months, she said 88 per cent of the 155,000 needles handed out were returned.

Numbers climbing

The number of needles issued by the organization has been climbing.

In 2015, Warren said the group handed out just over 100,000 needles, up from the 79,000 the year before.

The city and Ensemble installed two large needle disposal boxes at the St. George Boulevard and Botsford Street fire halls earlier this year.

The city and Ensemble installed two large needle disposal boxes at the St. George Boulevard and Botsford Street fire halls earlier this year. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

Smaller boxes were installed in Sommet and Victoria parks, near the intersections of Lewis and St. George streets, and at Queen and Lutz streets.

Cohoon said the boxes have been used. The city wasn't able to provide any figures on how many needles have been disposed of in the boxes since they were installed.

'We certainly don't want them there'

She said city staff are being trained on how to properly collect and dispose of used needles.

"We're not saying we take this lightly," Cohoon said. "If they're in our parks, we certainly don't want them there. But we are receiving advice from the medical society that the risk is relatively low. We want to minimize that risk and have it at zero by having our citizens call that line and having them picked up as quickly as possible."

Coun. Paul Pellerin suggested calls about areas frequented by children should be given priority when responding to calls about needles.

The city's 24/7 dispatch line is 506-859-2643.