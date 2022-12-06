Downtown Moncton building may be shorter after residents speak out

A developer who sought approval for a 10-storey building at a major intersection in downtown Moncton says the height may be reduced in the wake of opposition from neighbours.

Chad Blakney told Moncton council he's considering shrinking the proposed building at the northwest corner of Vaughan Harvey Boulevard and Main Street down to six floors.

"We wanna listen to the community," Blakney said Monday.

"We don't want to be demonized. We're trying to build a city-changing development here and we can certainly look at a six-storey building. If the numbers make sense, we can proceed [with] that route over 10 storeys."

Chad Blakney is co-owner of a numbered company proposing a mixed-use building in downtown Moncton. (Shane Magee/CBC)

City councillors unanimously approved rezoning the property on Monday with a provision allowing six to 10 floors.

The vote had been delayed a month to address questions raised during a Jan. 16 public hearing on the rezoning.

Cheryl Wood spoke out that evening, saying the building would be too tall next to low-rise homes and apartment buildings.

Wood said the building would cast a shadow over her garden and worried about how construction would impact her home's stone foundation. An updated shadow study presented to council Monday suggested her yard would be in the building's shadow until about 11 a.m. around the summer solstice.

Wood told reporters she can accept a six-storey building as it would be similar in scale to buildings on the southwest corner of the intersection.

"I'd be totally happy with that," Woods said. "Absolutely, 100 per cent. It would fit in."

A rendering showing the building as proposed at 10-storeys along Vaughan Harvey Boulevard. (Architects 4/Submitted)

Several council members said they'd support the original 10-storey proposal.

"I fully support this project, I hope you can do the full 10 storeys," Mayor Dawn Arnold said before the vote.

As proposed at 10 floors, the structure would have ground-floor commercial space, two floors of underground parking and 162 apartments. Blakney said a shorter building would likely still have a similar design and commercial space, but closer to 90 apartments.

The building is proposed on a parcel of land the city sold to 717035 NB Inc., co-owned by Blakney and Brent Crawford, last year. It was the only submission in a request for proposals process for the property.

The city had sought proposals with a building permit value of at least $10 million, underground parking, at least six floors, residential and commercial space. The city also encouraged the inclusion of affordable housing.

Councillors heard that about 10 per cent of the units will be considered affordable housing. Blakney previously said they'd use a Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corp. definition that uses 30 per cent of the median household renter income before taxes for the Moncton area. That would equate to about $1,142 per month.

Blakney said 10 floors were proposed given property purchase costs and the need to carry out environmental remediation on the site. An automotive garage and rail line were both previously situated on the land.

Blakney suggested to council that in exchange for a smaller building, the city could provide some kind of compensation. After the meeting, a city spokesperson said no one could comment on the request given it had just been raised.

Blakney told reporters the decision on height would be made before applying for a building permit. He hopes to see construction start in June.