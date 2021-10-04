Moncton council delays suggestions for Official Languages Act, discusses bilingual signs

Moncton councillors have delayed approval of the city's submission on revisions of the province's Official Languages Act, after a discussion about bilingual signs.

The province has launched public consultations to develop recommendations for revising the language law. A review of the legislation is required every 10 years.

On Monday evening, Moncton city council reviewed a document prepared by city staff with the councillors' responses to questions staff had circulated seeking input on the best ways to incorporate new technology, address newcomers to the province, and change governance for services in English and French.

After about an hour of discussion on Monday evening, council unanimously voted to postpone approval of the document. Several councillors said more discussion was needed before finalizing the city's recommendations.

The city's draft submission notes that the legislation doesn't outline governmental responsibilities for online communication in official languages. It suggests the act could be amended to include a broader definition of public notices, such as meeting agendas, and the platforms used to share them.

Bilingual signs not addressed

The issue of bilingual signs, which was not mentioned in the draft submission, also came up during Monday's meeting.

Coun. Daniel Bourgeois said he'd like the commissioner of official languages to consider incorporating bilingual signage into the law.

"Shouldn't the council here tell the province, you should have a policy or some kind of status on bilingual signage?" he said.

Moncton Coun. Daniel Bourgeois questioned why bilingual signage was left out of the city's draft submission. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Nicole Melanson, the city's manager of communications and bilingual services, said staff opted to leave bilingual signage out of the initial draft submission.

"We didn't want to confuse the two issues, the two debates, because there are things that were done since 2016," she said, referring to work by the city's committee on bilingualism.

Moncton has previously explored ways to increase bilingual signages at businesses, including research into a possible sign bylaw . It also created an action plan to help local businesses offer services in English and French.

City spokesperson Isabelle LeBlanc said when new businesses open in Moncton, the municipality offers help with bilingual signage and explains the importance of service in both languages for the community.

"Some don't see the value in it, but the city can work on this and we already do — totally outside of this document to the commissioners," she said.

Moncton has previously explored ways to increase signage in English and French at businesses. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Under the Official Languages Act, a municipality is required to provide service in both official languages ​​if the minority language is used by at least 20 per cent of the local population. Cities are required to offer services to the public in French and English.

Coun. Bryan Butler said Moncton needs to remember that the recommendations the city is making apply to a provincial law.

"I think it's important just to go with a very simple document," he said.

The two commissioners appointed to work on revising the act plan to release a draft for feedback after public consultation.

Butler said bilingual signage is an issue council could revisit locally, rather than asking for it to be incorporated into the Official Languages Act.

"I'm not big on forcing anybody to do something, I think it works better when everybody cooperates and works together," he said.

Coun. Paulette Theriault said further discussion is needed before submitting suggestions on changes to the Official Languages Act. (CBC)

Theriault said Moncton shouldn't limit itself to making only local changes to bilingualism.

"It's true Moncton is a bilingual city but the province is bilingual," she said.

"It could be a provincial project, why not?"

Coun. Charles Leger said some businesses may be hesitant to display bilingual signage if they are not able to consistently offer service in English and French. But he said the signs will still be a benefit for owners.

"People will appreciate that a business tries to offer bilingual services, even if it's not always possible," he said.

Council voted agreed to hold another discussion of the draft submission during a special committee meeting on Oct. 12. The vote to approve the document will follow on Oct. 18.