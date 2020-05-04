Moncton council has given the go-ahead to two six-storey apartment buildings along Mountain Road in the city's north end, despite concerns raised by two councillors about the design of the development's driveway.

Coun. Greg Turner said he was in favour of the overall development, but asked for restrictions that would prohibit vehicles exiting the parking lot from turning left onto Mountain Road.

"I can't imagine why anybody would not want that to be as safe as possible," Turner said, suggesting fatal crashes could result from vehicles leaving the driveway and turning onto the busy road.

It was a suggestion city staff said they didn't view as necessary, though a staff report noted left turns onto Mountain Road would be "difficult at peak traffic times."

The buildings, with 75 apartment units in each, are planned at 2261 Mountain Rd., southeast of the Trans-Canada Highway interchange and casino.

A recent traffic study found most vehicles travel about 20 km/h over the 50 km/h speed limit along that stretch of Mountain Road.

The view looking left toward Gorge Road from the approximate location of the driveway into the proposed apartment buildings. (City of Moncton)

"I think it's paramount in a situation like this where there's a lot of traffic, a lot of speed, and we have a lot of people out here who are seniors and their eyesight isn't as good, their reflexes aren't as good," Turner said. "I think it's imperative that we protect their safety."

City staff told councillors they were satisfied with the design of the driveway because there are sufficient sight lines in each direction.

A staff report states a person exiting the apartment building parking lot looking left toward Gorge Road could see 250 metres, while a person looking right toward the casino could see 120 metres.

"We're just not seeing that it's required," Alcide Richard, Moncton's director of design and construction, told councillors about Turner's suggestion.

Alcide Richard, Moncton's director of design and construction, told councillors city staff don't view Turner's suggestion to block left turns onto Mountain Road from the proposed apartments as required. (Radio-Canada)

He said only allowing vehicles to only turn right onto Mountain Road would force drivers who wanted to go left to then turn around somewhere else, potentially adding traffic to other intersections and side streets.

"It's not an easy one to resolve," Richard said.

Coun. Bryan Butler said overall he's in favour of the project, but agreed with Turner about the driveway.

"Time will tell how this will turn out," said Butler.

Several residents along Woodhaven Court, whose backyards abut the proposed apartments, were scheduled to speak in opposition to the development.

Bylaw approved unanimously

However, the developer agreed prior to the meeting to build a two-metre high wooden fence along their backyards and to provide advance notice of any work at the site.

Despite Turner and Butler's concerns, no changes will be made to the driveway. The councillors voted unanimously to rezone the property to allow the two apartment buildings.

It wasn't clear when construction would begin.