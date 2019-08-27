Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold floated the idea of investigating an alleged privacy breach after CBC News published information from a report that says the city manager suggested council treat a downtown landowner differently.

The report said council twice directed staff to have the landowner's company remove a year-round bar space that doesn't have proper permits. A 2017 inspection found various building code violations.

Arnold said she's "extremely concerned" about what she described as a privacy breach involving confidential information. She raised the topic at a committee meeting Monday, asking councillors what they think they should do about it.

"Our public expects us to be trusted and I find this to be a breach of trust," Arnold said in an interview Tuesday. She said she's worried it could lead to other confidential information being released, such details of contract talks or potential land purchases.

Several city councillors say the leak shows the need for a third party that could investigate breaches of the council code of conduct. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Arnold said a council code of conduct prohibits releasing confidential information. The code says reported violations will be investigated by council which could be done through a third-party consultant.

Asked if she wants an investigation, she said she's not certain if it's the right step in this case. She said it would be easier if the city had an integrity commissioner. In a split vote earlier this year, council rejected such a role.

Coun. Blair Lawrence said the leak raises questions about the integrity of whoever released the report since it was only given to 11 members of council and the city manager.

The report was prepared by Coun. Bryan Butler. It outlines how a seasonal patio approved in 2007 had become fully enclosed with electrical, plumbing and windows without approval or inspection.

Council directed city staff in private to have it restored to what was approved in 2007: a wood-framed terrace with half walls and roof/canopy.

The report says when the issue was discussed at a private meeting this spring, city manager Marc Landry told council they should remember the property owner has millions of dollars in downtown property, and "maybe we should treat him different."

The report also says the mayor said she didn't want to take on the property owner.

"I personally believe that we have very exacting standards at the City of Moncton and no matter who you are, you have to abide by the rules of the land and we take safety very, very seriously," Arnold said Tuesday when asked about what the report says.

What began as a patio in 2007 grew to a fully-enclosed structure with power, plumbing and a bar without city approval. City council told staff in April 2018 to have it removed, but it remains today. (Shane Magee/CBC)

On Monday, Coun. Brian Hicks said council should be public about its actions, why it directed staff to have the property owner make changes and what followed.

"I think this opens itself up to what I've been talking about — openness and transparency — and also about disclosing who contributes to campaigns," Hicks said, adding he was talking generally.

Arnold told CBC she didn't receive a campaign contribution from the property owner.

In New Brunswick, donations to municipal campaigns can be kept secret and no limits on donations. Rules meant to regulate donations and end the secrecy won't be in place for the May 2020 municipal election.

Hicks proposed the city clerk review the audio recordings of the private meetings and give council a verbatim report on the city manager's comments.

Meeting minutes reviewed by CBC do not reflect the comments in the report, though multiple councillors recalled them being made.

Idea called a 'diversion'

Lawrence called Hicks's idea a "diversion" from the issue of a leak of confidential material.

"Whether we think it should have been private or not is absolutely immaterial anyway at this juncture," Lawrence said. "I think for me it's more a question of the integrity of councillors. Eleven councillors had this document — somehow it got leaked."

He doubted the city would get to the bottom of who leaked the report.

"I was surprised myself that I get leaked," Butler said Monday, who said he was angry that councillors had implied he was the source of the leak and questioned his integrity.