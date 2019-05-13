Moncton bylaw would force flyers to be left in mailboxes or on a doorstep

A proposed Moncton bylaw would force bundles of flyers to be delivered to door steps or mail boxes instead of driveways and lawns.

Moncton council unanimously gave first reading to the bylaw Monday. It must still pass third reading at a future meeting. If approved, it would take effect Apr. 1.

The bylaw is an opt-out model, meaning residents can post notices if they don't want flyers. Violations by flyer distributors can result in fines starting at $140.

"I think it's a great first step to ensuring that really, people are treated with respect and at the same time the business will be allowed to to continue - albeit changing a little bit the way in which they do the deliveries," Coun. Blair Lawrence said Monday.

Nick Robichaud, Moncton's general manager of legal and legislative services, says the proposed bylaw allows residents who don't want flyers to post notices opting out. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Nick Robichaud, the city's general manager of legal and legislative services, said enforcement of the bylaw will be driven by complaints to city hall. He said the city consulted with Halifax, which introduced a similar bylaw.

"They haven't seen a major influx of complaints of enforcement requirements," Robichaud said. "It's more a matter of education - providing warnings to the companies."

Exceptions to bylaw

The bylaw includes exemptions for paid newspaper deliveries, community association newsletters or newspapers that don't contain flyers, election advertising material, flyers from city councillors, MLAs and MPs.

The bylaw also doesn't apply for apartment buildings with six or more units.

The bylaw was introduced after residents complained to city council about flyers tossed onto lawns and driveways from a vehicle.

While Brunswick News Inc., the province's biggest flyer distributor, has a telephone line to call if people want to stop the delivery, residents and councillors said deliveries continued anyway.

Frederic LaForge created a petition asking it be made easier for people to stop receiving bundles of flyers delivered in a plastic bag. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

"I kept receiving the flyers," Frederic LaForge said last year. "I tried to opt out, calls, emails, they kept coming back."

LaForge started a petition last spring calling for the city to introduce an opt-in bylaw that would only allow delivery to those who want flyers.

Brunswick News, owned by the Irving family, publishes the province's three English daily newspapers as well as several weekly newspapers.

Mike Power, publisher and head of advertising, told city council last year that flyers represent a big part of the company's business.

Saint John council has also asked its staff to draft a flyer bylaw.