Moncton council moves ahead with subdivisions that staff, planning committee opposed

A majority of Moncton councillors voted Monday to overlook the city's anti-sprawl and climate policies for two proposed subdivisions along Elmwood Drive.

Public hearings for the plans saw staff again call for rejecting the plans, while proponents said they address the need for more housing in the city.

ELCE Developments Inc.'s Eastgate Village plan features 956 residential units, a private school, daycare and a market on the west side of Elmwood near Irishtown Nature Park.

A separate plan by landowner Harry Wynberg Jr., called the Vineyard, would have an unspecified number of houses on 39 acres on the east side of Elmwood near Castleton Drive.

The votes on the proposals, which don't grant final approval, went against the recommendations of municipal planning staff. The city's planning advisory committee voted unanimously against the plans last month.

"What point is there to plans and staff if you're going to override both based on whims, wishes, personal preference?" downtown resident Kate Doyle said during the hearing for the Eastgate plan.

"Why having a planning advisory committee if you're not going to listen to their expertise?"

Eastgate proponent Bill Hennessey said the supply of single-family homes isn't keeping up with demand in Moncton.

"We do have a housing crisis. It's real, it's out there," he said.

A rendering of the private school, Eastgate Academy, proposed off Elmwood Drive. (ELCE Developments Inc/Submitted)

Both proposals require council to approve an expansion of the city's urban boundary, which triggered the hearings Monday. The boundary is an area within municipal limits that can be serviced by water and sewer lines.

The city's municipal plan restricts development outside the boundary to control sprawl.

Planning staff say the city already has enough land within the boundary to meet anticipated population growth over the next 25 years.

"We need to stop spreading outwards in all directions," Joshua Adams, senior planner with the city, told council.

The city's community energy and emissions plan approved by council in July also calls for preventing development outside the boundary to accomplish its emission reduction target in 2050.

The boundary, though, wraps around the two properties and includes areas farther north of the two proposed subdivisions.

Councillors questioned why adding Eastgate and Vineyard has been opposed given those other areas have been added.

"What you're seeing there on the map is mostly the result of old political decisions, not necessarily based in planning policy," Adams said.

Adams said those areas have been costly to service and should serve as a lesson to council.

The Eastgate proposal is on land outlined in red. It would require council to expand the urban boundary, an area considered serviceable by water and sewer systems, that's shown with the orange line that runs around existing properties on Elmwood. (City of Moncton/Submitted)

Among the reasons staff recommended against the Eastgate plan was the need for new sewer and traffic infrastructure.

A study of the plans suggested the city would earn $1.9 million in tax revenue annually if Eastgate were fully developed.

The study examined a 25-year period that staff said didn't examine the eventual cost of replacing things such as roads, water and sewer lines.

Mayor Dawn Arnold opposed the Eastgate subdivision, saying it goes against city policy.

"This is a vitally important decision for council, and the effects of it will be felt for decades to come," Arnold said.

Council voted 6-5 for Eastgate. Councillors Shawn Crossman, Paulette Thériault, Daniel Bourgeois, Dave Steeves, Paul Richard and deputy mayor Bryan Butler voted in favour.

The Vineyard, with a long and complicated background, saw more support and hours less discussion.

Arnold, Councillors Charles Leger and Susan Edgett voted against it. Coun. Monique LeBlanc was not present for that vote.

More votes later this month

The votes were for first reading of bylaws to expand the boundary. Second and third reading are expected later this month.

Al Baglole, who lives along Elmwood Drive, said during the hearing on Eastgate that he supports it because the city needs more housing.

Baglole also said Elmwood needs to be made safer, pointing to the recent death of a pedestrian.

Mike Roy, a downtown resident, said councillors have repeatedly complained about where the province builds new schools, but now can decide on a school location.

"This time, the power lies in your hands," Roy said.

Eastgate Academy is the centrepiece of the Eastgate Village plan.

The private school that opened in Riverview last year with nine students now has 29 and is expecting to continue growing. It's expected to offer the only English International Baccalaureate program in the Moncton area.

Several of the emails in support of the plans were sent by staff or students of the school.